Immuno-Oncology Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Immuno-Oncology (I-O) is an innovative area of research that seeks to help the body’s own immune system fight cancer. The goal is to address the unmet need for long-term survival in patients with advanced cancers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Immuno-Oncology in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Immuno-Oncology Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Immuno-Oncology Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Immuno-Oncology businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Immuno-Oncology in Italy. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Immuno-Oncology market size in 2020 and the next few years in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Immuno-Oncology Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Italy Immuno-Oncology Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Cytokine-Based Immunotherapy

Cancer Vaccines

CAR-T Cell Therapy

Others

Italy Immuno-Oncology Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Italy Immuno-Oncology Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospitals

Drugstores

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Immuno-Oncology Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Immuno-Oncology Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck & Co., Inc.

Roche AG

AstraZeneca, Plc

Sanofi S.A.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Gilead Sciences Inc.

