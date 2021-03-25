All news

Immuno-Oncology Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Immuno-Oncology (I-O) is an innovative area of research that seeks to help the body’s own immune system fight cancer. The goal is to address the unmet need for long-term survival in patients with advanced cancers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Immuno-Oncology in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Immuno-Oncology Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Immuno-Oncology businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Immuno-Oncology in South Korea. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Immuno-Oncology market size in 2020 and the next few years in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Immuno-Oncology Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
South Korea Immuno-Oncology Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
Cytokine-Based Immunotherapy
Cancer Vaccines
CAR-T Cell Therapy
Others

South Korea Immuno-Oncology Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
South Korea Immuno-Oncology Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospitals
Drugstores
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Immuno-Oncology Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Immuno-Oncology Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Bristol-Myers Squibb
Merck & Co., Inc.
Roche AG
AstraZeneca, Plc
Sanofi S.A.
Dendreon Pharmaceuticals
Novartis
Gilead Sciences Inc.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Immuno-Oncology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Immuno-Oncology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 South Korea Immuno-Oncology Overall Market Size
2.1 South Korea Immuno-Oncology Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 South Korea Immuno-Oncology Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Immuno-Oncology Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top South Korea Immuno-Oncology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 South Korea Immuno-Oncology Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Immuno-Oncology Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 South Korea Manufacturers Immuno-Oncology Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immuno-Oncology Players in South Korea
3.6.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Immuno-Oncology Companies
3.6.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immuno-Oncology Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Immuno-Oncology Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
4.1.3 Cytokine-Based Immunotherapy
4.1.4 Cancer Vaccines
4.1.5 CAR-T Cell Therapy
4.1.6 Others
4.2 By Type – South Korea Immuno-Oncology Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Immuno-Oncology Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Immuno-Oncology Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Immuno-Oncology Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Immuno-Oncology Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Hospitals
5.1.3 Drugstores
5.1.4 Others
5.2 By Application – South Korea Immuno-Oncology Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Immuno-Oncology Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Immuno-Oncology Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Immuno-Oncology Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
6 Players Profiles
6.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb
6.1.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Business Overview
6.1.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Immuno-Oncology Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Key News

…continued

