Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device  Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast   

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Wearable Devices

Non-wearable Devices

 

Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospital

Home Care

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DexCom

Abbott

Cnoga Medical

Integrity Applications

Taiwan Biophotonic

MediWise

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Companies

 

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Wearable Devices

4.1.3 Non-wearable Devices

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Hospital

5.1.3 Home Care

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 DexCom

6.1.1 DexCom Corporate Summary

6.1.2 DexCom Business Overview

6.1.3 DexCom Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 DexCom Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 DexCom Key News

6.2 Abbott

6.2.1 Abbott Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Abbott Business Overview

6.2.3 Abbott Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Abbott Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Abbott Key News

6.3 Cnoga Medical

6.3.1 Cnoga Medical Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Cnoga Medical Business Overview

6.3.3 Cnoga Medical Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Cnoga Medical Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Cnoga Medical Key News

6.4 Integrity Applications

6.4.1 Integrity Applications Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Integrity Applications Business Overview

6.4.3 Integrity Applications Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Integrity Applications Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Integrity Applications Key News

6.5 Taiwan Biophotonic

6.5.1 Taiwan Biophotonic Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Taiwan Biophotonic Business Overview

6.5.3 Taiwan Biophotonic Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Taiwan Biophotonic Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Taiwan Biophotonic Key News

6.6 MediWise

6.6.1 MediWise Corporate Summary

6.6.2 MediWise Business Overview

6.6.3 MediWise Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 MediWise Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 MediWise Key News

6.7 GlySens Incorporated

6.6.1 GlySens Incorporated Corporate Summary

6.6.2 GlySens Incorporated Business Overview

6.6.3 GlySens Incorporated Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 GlySens Incorporated Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 GlySens Incorporated Key News

….. continued

