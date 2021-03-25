All news

Organ-on-a-Chip Market in Japan Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

An organ-on-a-chip (OOC) is a multi-channel 3-D microfluidic cell culture chip that simulates the activities, mechanics and physiological response of entire organs and organ systems, a type of artificial organ. It constitutes the subject matter of significant biomedical engineering research, more precisely in bio-MEMS. The convergence of labs-on-chips (LOCs) and cell biology has permitted the study of human physiology in an organ-specific context, introducing a novel model of in vitro multicellular human organisms. One day, they will perhaps abolish the need for animals in drug development and toxin testing. Organ-on-a-chip technology not only incorporates multiple cell types but also involves engineering aspects, such as the guided spatial confinement of cells or the incorporation of sensors and microfluidic channels.
The primary focus of organ-on-a-chip technology is the re-creation of three key aspects of human physiology: the multicellular vascular or epithelial interfaces of organs (for example, blood vessel networks, lung and gut), which function as barriers in tissues; the tissue-level organization of parenchymal cells (for example, liver, heart, skeletal muscle and tumours), which are responsible for the key functional properties of an organ; and the systematic interaction of multiple organs (for example, drug absorption, distribution, metabolism and elimination involving the gut, circulation, liver and kidney).

In addition, the Blood-Brain Barrier is definitely more complex than a simple wall, controlling the passage of most solute that enters or leaves the brain. To address how this molecular sieve affects neural activity, some researchers have simulated the interaction between blood vessels and brain tissue on a series of interconnected “organ chips” when connected through this Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) model. Endothelial cells, pericytes, astrocytes and neurons alter their gene expression. These technologies will achieve even more rapid development and application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organ-on-a-Chip in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Organ-on-a-Chip Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Organ-on-a-Chip businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Organ-on-a-Chip in Japan. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Organ-on-a-Chip market size in 2020 and the next few years in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Organ-on-a-Chip Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Japan Organ-on-a-Chip Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Liver-on-a-chip
Kidney-on-a-chip
Lung-on-a-chip
Heart-on-a-chip
Intestine-on-a-chip
Brain-on-a-chip
Other Organs

Japan Organ-on-a-Chip Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Japan Organ-on-a-Chip Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Academic and Research Institutes
Cosmetics Industry
Other End Users

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Organ-on-a-Chip Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Organ-on-a-Chip Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Emulate
TissUse
Hesperos
CN Bio Innovations
Tara Biosystems
Draper Laboratory
Mimetas
Nortis
Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.
Kirkstall
Cherry Biotech SAS

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organ-on-a-Chip Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Organ-on-a-Chip Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Japan Organ-on-a-Chip Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Organ-on-a-Chip Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Organ-on-a-Chip Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Japan Organ-on-a-Chip Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Japan Organ-on-a-Chip Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Organ-on-a-Chip Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 Japan Manufacturers Organ-on-a-Chip Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organ-on-a-Chip Players in Japan
3.6.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Organ-on-a-Chip Companies
3.6.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organ-on-a-Chip Companies

…continued

