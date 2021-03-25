All news

Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

An organ-on-a-chip (OOC) is a multi-channel 3-D microfluidic cell culture chip that simulates the activities, mechanics and physiological response of entire organs and organ systems, a type of artificial organ. It constitutes the subject matter of significant biomedical engineering research, more precisely in bio-MEMS. The convergence of labs-on-chips (LOCs) and cell biology has permitted the study of human physiology in an organ-specific context, introducing a novel model of in vitro multicellular human organisms. One day, they will perhaps abolish the need for animals in drug development and toxin testing. Organ-on-a-chip technology not only incorporates multiple cell types but also involves engineering aspects, such as the guided spatial confinement of cells or the incorporation of sensors and microfluidic channels.
The primary focus of organ-on-a-chip technology is the re-creation of three key aspects of human physiology: the multicellular vascular or epithelial interfaces of organs (for example, blood vessel networks, lung and gut), which function as barriers in tissues; the tissue-level organization of parenchymal cells (for example, liver, heart, skeletal muscle and tumours), which are responsible for the key functional properties of an organ; and the systematic interaction of multiple organs (for example, drug absorption, distribution, metabolism and elimination involving the gut, circulation, liver and kidney).

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6245561-organ-on-a-chip-market-in-southeast-asia-industry-outlook-and-forecast-2020-2026

In addition, the Blood-Brain Barrier is definitely more complex than a simple wall, controlling the passage of most solute that enters or leaves the brain. To address how this molecular sieve affects neural activity, some researchers have simulated the interaction between blood vessels and brain tissue on a series of interconnected “organ chips” when connected through this Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) model. Endothelial cells, pericytes, astrocytes and neurons alter their gene expression. These technologies will achieve even more rapid development and application.

ALSO READ  :      https://write.as/b5uvjmgp66n1zfll.md

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organ-on-a-Chip in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Organ-on-a-Chip Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Organ-on-a-Chip businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Organ-on-a-Chip in Southeast Asia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Organ-on-a-Chip market size in 2020 and the next few years in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Organ-on-a-Chip Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Organ-on-a-Chip Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Liver-on-a-chip
Kidney-on-a-chip
Lung-on-a-chip
Heart-on-a-chip
Intestine-on-a-chip
Brain-on-a-chip
Other Organs

ALSO READ  :      https://ehteshaminfo.mystrikingly.com/blog/data-center-life-cycle-services-market-size-growth-trend-and-forecast-to

Southeast Asia Organ-on-a-Chip Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Organ-on-a-Chip Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Academic and Research Institutes
Cosmetics Industry
Other End Users

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Organ-on-a-Chip Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Organ-on-a-Chip Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Emulate
TissUse
Hesperos
CN Bio Innovations
Tara Biosystems
Draper Laboratory
Mimetas
Nortis
Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.
Kirkstall
Cherry Biotech SAS

ALSO READ  :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/insect-snacks-industry-competition-and-forecast-market-size-by-players-type-application-forecast-2021-01-11

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organ-on-a-Chip Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Organ-on-a-Chip Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Southeast Asia Organ-on-a-Chip Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia Organ-on-a-Chip Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Organ-on-a-Chip Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Southeast Asia Organ-on-a-Chip Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Southeast Asia Organ-on-a-Chip Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Organ-on-a-Chip Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Organ-on-a-Chip Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organ-on-a-Chip Players in Southeast Asia
3.6.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Organ-on-a-Chip Companies
3.6.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organ-on-a-Chip Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Liver-on-a-chip
4.1.3 Kidney-on-a-chip
4.1.4 Lung-on-a-chip
4.1.5 Heart-on-a-chip
4.1.6 Intestine-on-a-chip
4.1.7 Brain-on-a-chip
4.1.8 Other Organs
4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Organ-on-a-Chip Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Organ-on-a-Chip Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Organ-on-a-Chip Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Organ-on-a-Chip Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
5.1.3 Academic and Research Institutes
5.1.4 Cosmetics Industry
5.1.5 Other End Users

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news Energy

M2M Connections and Services Market 2021 Set To See Tremendous Growth in Future 2025 By Top Keyplayers AT&T, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Intel, Gemalto, Vodafone, Murata Manufacturing, U-blox Holding,

anita_adroit

“The new report on the Global M2M Connections and Services Market includes far reaching subtleties containing bits of knowledge archive with respect to the significant driving organizations alongside offering the top to bottom features about the business strategies utilized by the organizations. There are 4 key segments sold in this report which includes contender spectrum, […]
All news News

How Cloud-Managed Wireless Market Will Dominate In Coming Years? Report Covering Products, Financial Information, Developments, Swot Analysis And Strategies | Industry Growth Insights

Alex

IndustryGrowthInsights publishes a detailed report on Cloud-Managed Wireless market providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2020-2027. This report offers an in-depth analysis that includes the latest information including the current COVID-19 impact on the […]
All news

Dicing Blade Market 2027 : DISCO, ADT, K&S, UKAM, Ceiba, Shanghai Sinyang

vijaya

Pixion Market Research Latest 2021 Report : The Global Dicing Blade Market Research Report represents a comprehensive study on the Dicing Blade industry including current trends and status. At an initial stage, the Dicing Blade market report offers basic information including definitions, classifications, a wide range of applications, and the Dicing Blade industry chain framework. […]