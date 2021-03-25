Seam Sealer Tape Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast   

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Seam Sealer Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Seam Sealer Tape production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Seam Sealer Tape Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

Germany Seam Sealer Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Single-layered

Two-layered

Three-layered

Others

Germany Seam Sealer Tape Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

Germany Seam Sealer Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Apparels

Tents

Tarpaulins

Footwear

Backpacks

Automotive

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Seam Sealer Tape Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Seam Sealer Tape Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Seam Sealer Tape Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Total Germany Seam Sealer Tape Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Bemis Associates

3M

Sika

Toray Industries

Sealon

Himel

Ding Zing

Loxy

Gerlinger Industries

Duraco

San Chemicals

GCP Applied Technologies

Vetex

Tesa

Yetom

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Seam Sealer Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Seam Sealer Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Seam Sealer Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Seam Sealer Tape Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Seam Sealer Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Seam Sealer Tape Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Seam Sealer Tape Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Seam Sealer Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Seam Sealer Tape Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Seam Sealer Tape Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Seam Sealer Tape Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Seam Sealer Tape Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Seam Sealer Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seam Sealer Tape Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Seam Sealer Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seam Sealer Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Seam Sealer Tape Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Single-layered

4.1.3 Two-layered

4.1.4 Three-layered

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Germany Seam Sealer Tape Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Seam Sealer Tape Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Seam Sealer Tape Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Seam Sealer Tape Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Seam Sealer Tape Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Seam Sealer Tape Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Seam Sealer Tape Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Seam Sealer Tape Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Seam Sealer Tape Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Seam Sealer Tape Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Apparels

5.1.3 Tents

5.1.4 Tarpaulins

5.1.5 Footwear

5.1.6 Backpacks

5.1.7 Automotive

5.1.8 Others

5.2 By Application – Germany Seam Sealer Tape Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Seam Sealer Tape Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Seam Sealer Tape Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Seam Sealer Tape Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Seam Sealer Tape Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Seam Sealer Tape Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Seam Sealer Tape Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Seam Sealer Tape Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Seam Sealer Tape Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Bemis Associates

6.1.1 Bemis Associates Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Bemis Associates Business Overview

6.1.3 Bemis Associates Seam Sealer Tape Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Bemis Associates Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Bemis Associates Key News

6.2 3M

6.2.1 3M Corporate Summary

6.2.2 3M Business Overview

6.2.3 3M Seam Sealer Tape Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 3M Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 3M Key News

6.3 Sika

6.3.1 Sika Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Sika Business Overview

6.3.3 Sika Seam Sealer Tape Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Sika Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Sika Key News

6.4 Toray Industries

6.4.1 Toray Industries Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Toray Industries Business Overview

6.4.3 Toray Industries Seam Sealer Tape Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Toray Industries Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Toray Industries Key News

6.5 Sealon

6.5.1 Sealon Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Sealon Business Overview

6.5.3 Sealon Seam Sealer Tape Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Sealon Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Sealon Key News

6.6 Himel

6.6.1 Himel Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Himel Business Overview

6.6.3 Himel Seam Sealer Tape Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Himel Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Himel Key News

6.7 Ding Zing

6.6.1 Ding Zing Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Ding Zing Business Overview

6.6.3 Ding Zing Seam Sealer Tape Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Ding Zing Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Ding Zing Key News

6.8 Loxy

6.8.1 Loxy Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Loxy Business Overview

6.8.3 Loxy Seam Sealer Tape Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Loxy Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Loxy Key News

6.9 Gerlinger Industries

6.9.1 Gerlinger Industries Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Gerlinger Industries Business Overview

6.9.3 Gerlinger Industries Seam Sealer Tape Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Gerlinger Industries Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Gerlinger Industries Key News

6.10 Duraco

6.10.1 Duraco Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Duraco Business Overview

6.10.3 Duraco Seam Sealer Tape Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Duraco Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Duraco Key News

6.11 San Chemicals

6.11.1 San Chemicals Corporate Summary

6.11.2 San Chemicals Seam Sealer Tape Business Overview

6.11.3 San Chemicals Seam Sealer Tape Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 San Chemicals Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.11.5 San Chemicals Key News

6.12 GCP Applied Technologies

6.12.1 GCP Applied Technologies Corporate Summary

6.12.2 GCP Applied Technologies Seam Sealer Tape Business Overview

6.12.3 GCP Applied Technologies Seam Sealer Tape Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 GCP Applied Technologies Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.12.5 GCP Applied Technologies Key News

6.13 Vetex

6.13.1 Vetex Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Vetex Seam Sealer Tape Business Overview

6.13.3 Vetex Seam Sealer Tape Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Vetex Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Vetex Key News

6.14 Tesa

6.14.1 Tesa Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Tesa Seam Sealer Tape Business Overview

6.14.3 Tesa Seam Sealer Tape Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Tesa Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Tesa Key News

6.15 Yetom

6.15.1 Yetom Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Yetom Seam Sealer Tape Business Overview

6.15.3 Yetom Seam Sealer Tape Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Yetom Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Yetom Key News

6.16 EarcLink

6.16.1 EarcLink Corporate Summary

6.16.2 EarcLink Seam Sealer Tape Business Overview

6.16.3 EarcLink Seam Sealer Tape Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 EarcLink Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.16.5 EarcLink Key News

….. continued

