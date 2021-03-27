All news

Global Antibacterial Coating Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Antibacterial Coating Market is valued approximately at USD 2.98 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.10% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Antibacterial coatings are the materials used the provide protection from the bacteria present in the environment. This facili

tates the object (furniture, medical devices and building and construction materials) to stay fresh and reduces risk of getting infected by any micro-organism. Further, stringent environmental regulations in developed countries have encouraged the end-users to apply antibacterial coatings in schools, hospitals,

 

 

construction, food and beverages and medical and rising demand from the emerging economies. For Instance: such coating is applied to medical devices, furniture, HVAC systems to suppress the growth of the various viruses and bacteria. Since these coatings are safe, non-toxic and biocompatible hence used across healthcare and food & beverage sector. According to the report published by Equentis Capital, healthcare sector in India is growing at a 15 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and grew from $45 billion in 2008 to US$ 78.6 billion in 2012 and is expected to touch $158.2 billion by 2017. However, time-consuming regulatory approvals for the coatings and high costs of raw materials involved in antibacterial coating are expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

 

 

The regional analysis of global Antibacterial Coating market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the growing demand from end-user industries along with the increased demand from indoor air/HVAC and medical applications segments. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:
Akzo Nobel N.V
BASF SE
PPG Industries Inc
Nippon Paint Company Ltd.
DuPont de Nemours Inc
DSM
RPM International Inc
Dow Chemical Company
Sherwin-Williams Company
Diamond Vogel

 

 

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Silver Coating
Copper Coating
Others
By Application:
Building and Construction
Food and Beverages
Wood and Furniture
Medical
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

 

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Antibacterial Coating Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Antibacterial Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Antibacterial Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Antibacterial Coating Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study

 

 

….. continued

 

