Global Aircraft Communication System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Aircraft Communication System Market is valued approximately USD 3.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Aircraft communication systems are used for transmission of messages between ground station and aircrafts by using air band radios or satellites. Aircraft communication systems are collection of transmission systems, individual communication networks, relay stations, data terminal equipment (DTE), and tributary stations. Prior to these systems, the communication between airplanes and stations was done through analog systems or high-frequency radio waves. Currently, communication is done through modern technologies such as satellite plus, mobile communication and also at times through broadband networks. Some of the products utilized in the system are, , HF Communication, VHF/UHF/L-Band, Data Link, SATCOM and also many others. Growth in the commercial airplanes owing to increasing air passenger travel is the key factor driving the aircraft communication system market. Rising consumer spending along with increasing preference towards air travel owing to superior safety and increasing disposable income will further fuel the market demand. As per world bank organization, across the globe, the number of air passengers were 3.7 billion in 2016 which increased to 3.9 billion in 2017 and further to 4.23 billion in 2018.

The regional analysis of global Aircraft Communication System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the well-developed aircraft communication systems developing companies, and due to the presence of various innovative technologies in the region. Furthermore, the region has dense air traffic which further fuels the market growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income coupled with government initiatives being taken towards the improvement of technologies by emerging economies such as India, and China and increase in the number of travelers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aircraft Communication System market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Aircraft Communication System Market in Market Study:

