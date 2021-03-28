Global Analytical Standards Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Analytical Standards Market is valued approximately at USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. An analytics standard is the biochemical properties and values analyzed to be as healthy and usable by health organizations around the world. These standards examine the quality and purity of drugs and formulated medicine. Also, these standards are used to execute tests or calibration of an analyzer. Through these standards, the health organizations can achieve optimal performance and compliance. Rising focus on optimal food safety and quality, growing demand of analytical techniques in proteomics and metabolomics and stringent regulatory scenario in the pharmaceutical industry are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance: In India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) plans to invest about USD 72.3 million to support the food testing infrastructure across the country as the food industry in India was roughly 32% of the country’s total food market in 2017. Also, this investment results in progressing of 59 prevailing food testing laboratories and setting up 62 new mobile testing labs in the country. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of analytical standards, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, stringent storage requirements for analytical standards and lack of awareness for effective pollution monitoring strategies are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Analytical Standards market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising life science research funding, along with the increasing number of clinical trials and government support for the massive spending on research activities in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to growing public & private investments in the biotechnology industry and surging utilization of analytical technologies in Japan.

Major market player included in this report are:

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Waters Corporation

Restek Corporation

SPEX CertipPep

AccuStandard Inc.

LGC Standards

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

General Electric Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Category:

Organic

Inorganic

By Technique:

Chromatography Standards

Spectroscopy Standards

Titrimetry Standards

Physical Property Testing Standards

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Forensics

Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Standards

Environmental

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Analytical Standards Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Analytical Standards Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Analytical Standards Market, by Category, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Analytical Standards Market, by Technique, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Analytical Standards Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Analytical Standards Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Analytical Standards Market Dynamics

3.1. Analytical Standards Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Analytical Standards Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Analytical Standards Market, by Category

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Analytical Standards Market by Category, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Analytical Standards Market Estimates & Forecasts by Category 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Analytical Standards Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Organic

5.4.2. Inorganic

Chapter 6. Global Analytical Standards Market, by Technique

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Analytical Standards Market by Technique, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Analytical Standards Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technique 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Analytical Standards Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Chromatography Standards

6.4.2. Spectroscopy Standards

6.4.3. Titrimetry Standards

6.4.4. Physical Property Testing Standards

Chapter 7. Global Analytical Standards Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Analytical Standards Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Analytical Standards Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Analytical Standards Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Food & Beverages

7.4.2. Forensics

7.4.3. Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Standards

7.4.4. Environmental

7.4.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Analytical Standards Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Analytical Standards Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Analytical Standards Market

8.2.1. U.S. Analytical Standards Market

8.2.1.1. Category breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Technique breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Analytical Standards Market

8.3. Europe Analytical Standards Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Analytical Standards Market

8.3.2. Germany Analytical Standards Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Analytical Standards Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Analytical Standards Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Analytical Standards Market

8.4.2. India Analytical Standards Market

8.4.3. Japan Analytical Standards Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Analytical Standards Market

8.5. Latin America Analytical Standards Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Analytical Standards Market

8.5.2. Mexico Analytical Standards Market

8.6. Rest of The World Analytical Standards Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Merck KGaA

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Category Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Agilent Technologies Inc.

9.2.3. Waters Corporation

9.2.4. Restek Corporation

9.2.5. SPEX CertiPrep

9.2.6. AccuStandard Inc.

9.2.7. LGC Standards

9.2.8. PerkinElmer, Inc.

9.2.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

9.2.10. General Electric Company

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables

TABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY CATEGORY 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TECHNIQUE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 19. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 20. U.S. ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 21. U.S. ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 22. U.S. ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 23. CANADA ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 24. CANADA ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 25. CANADA ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 26. UK ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 27. UK ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 28. UK ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 29. GERMANY ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 30. GERMANY ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 31. GERMANY ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 32. ROE ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 33. ROE ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 34. ROE ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 35. CHINA ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 36. CHINA ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 37. CHINA ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 38. INDIA ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 39. INDIA ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 40. INDIA ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 41. JAPAN ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 42. JAPAN ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 43. JAPAN ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 44. ROAPAC ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 45. ROAPAC ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 46. ROAPAC ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 47. BRAZIL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 48. BRAZIL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 49. BRAZIL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 50. MEXICO ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 51. MEXICO ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 52. MEXICO ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 53. ROLA ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 54. ROLA ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 55. ROLA ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 56. ROW ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 57. ROW ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 58. ROW ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)List of Figures

FIG 1. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET, RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

FIG 2. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET, MARKET ESTIMATION TECHNIQUES

FIG 3. GLOBAL MARKET SIZE ESTIMATES & FORECAST METHODS

FIG 4. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET, KEY TRENDS 2019

FIG 5. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET, GROWTH PROSPECTS 2020-2026

FIG 6. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET, PORTERS 5 FORCE MODEL

FIG 7. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET, PEST ANALYSIS

FIG 8. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET, VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

FIG 9. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET BY SEGMENT, 2016 & 2026 (USD BILLION)

FIG 10. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET BY SEGMENT, 2016 & 2026 (USD BILLION)

FIG 11. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET BY SEGMENT, 2016 & 2026 (USD BILLION)

FIG 12. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET BY SEGMENT, 2016 & 2026 (USD BILLION)

FIG 13. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET BY SEGMENT, 2016 & 2026 (USD BILLION)

FIG 14. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET, REGIONAL SNAPSHOT 2016 & 2026

FIG 15. NORTH AMERICA ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET 2016 & 2026 (USD BILLION)

FIG 16. EUROPE ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET 2016 & 2026 (USD BILLION)

FIG 17. ASIA PACIFIC ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET 2016 & 2026 (USD BILLION)

FIG 18. LATIN AMERICA ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET 2016 & 2026 (USD BILLION)

FIG 19. GLOBAL ANALYTICAL STANDARDS MARKET, COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2019)….. continued

