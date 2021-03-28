Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Carbon Footprint Management Market is valued approximately at USD 8.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Carbon footprint signifies the total volume of greenhouse gases produced directly or indirectly by activities of organizations, individuals, events, or products. Carbon footprint management deals with the accounting and measurement of carbon emissions from different verticals including Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Residential and Commercial Buildings, Transportation and Logistics and others. Rising concerns regarding global warming climate change, and the need for an international agreement on carbon emission is increasing the demand for carbon footprint management. Increasing government initiatives and employment of a standardized monitoring framework are encouraging low carbon emission policies. For instance, the Climate Change Act 2008 of United Kingdom, Mandatory Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Law of Europe, Clean Air Act to monitor and regulate greenhouse gas emissions in the United States are some of the regulations targeted to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These regulatory norms targeting to limiting global temperature is mandating industries and organization to comply with the carbon emission regulations are significantly increasing the adoption of carbon footprint management services and solution leading to the market growth. Furthermore, the modernization of IT and telecom infrastructure is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high cost associated with the replacement of existing infrastructure with greener and low carbon emitting infrastructure impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Carbon Footprint Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to stringent regulatory framework and higher spending on carbon footprint management solutions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rapid industrialization, increased foreign investments, and government subsidies for carbon management programs would create lucrative growth prospects for the Carbon Footprint Management market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Accenture PLC

IBM Corporation

Johnson Controls

Green Step Solutions Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric S.E.

Enablon SA

VERISAE, INC.

Accuvio (ManageCO2 Software Ltd)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Services:

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Vertical:

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Residential and Commercial Buildings

Transportation and Logistics

IT and Telecom

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Carbon Footprint Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Carbon Footprint Management Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Carbon Footprint Management Market, by Component, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Carbon Footprint Management Market, by Services, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Carbon Footprint Management Market, by Deployment Mode, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Carbon Footprint Management Market, by Verticals, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Dynamics

3.1. Carbon Footprint Management Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Carbon Footprint Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Solution

5.4.2. Services

Chapter 6. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, by Services

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market by Services, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Services 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Carbon Footprint Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Consulting

6.4.2. Integration and Deployment

6.4.3. Support and Maintenance

Chapter 7. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market by Services, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Services 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Carbon Footprint Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Cloud

7.4.2. On-premises

Chapter 8. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, by Vertical

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market by Vertical, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vertical 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Carbon Footprint Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Manufacturing

8.4.2. Energy and Utilities

8.4.3. Residential and Commercial Buildings

8.4.4. Transportation and Logistics

8.4.5. IT and Telecom

Chapter 9. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Carbon Footprint Management Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Carbon Footprint Management Market

9.2.1. U.S. Carbon Footprint Management Market

9.2.1.1. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.2. Services breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.3. Deployment Mode breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.4. Verticals breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.2. Canada Carbon Footprint Management Market

9.3. Europe Carbon Footprint Management Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Carbon Footprint Management Market

9.3.2. Germany Carbon Footprint Management Market

9.3.3. Rest of Europe Carbon Footprint Management Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Carbon Footprint Management Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Carbon Footprint Management Market

9.4.2. India Carbon Footprint Management Market

9.4.3. Japan Carbon Footprint Management Market

9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Carbon Footprint Management Market

9.5. Latin America Carbon Footprint Management Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Carbon Footprint Management Market

9.5.2. Mexico Carbon Footprint Management Market

9.6. Rest of The World Carbon Footprint Management Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Accenture PLC

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. IBM Corporation

10.2.3. Johnson Controls

10.2.4. Green Step Solutions Inc.

10.2.5. SAP SE

10.2.6. Schneider Electric S.E.

10.2.7. Enablon SA

10.2.8. VERISAE, INC.

10.2.9. Accuvio (ManageCO2 Software Ltd)

10.2.10. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

