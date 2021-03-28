Global Cloud POS Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Cloud POS Market is valued approximately USD 1.29 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.38 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Cloud POS applications help businesses develop and handle a wide variety of payment choices. They are an essential tool for ringing up sales. These also aid in areas such as pricing, marketing, inventory control, accounting, customer support, property management, digital signage and security. Such systems help businesses save on overall cost of ownership, time to deploy, and solve challenges by offering a streamlined management system and reducing the need for installations on site. In the cloud POS industry, the application areas considered include retail and consumer goods, travel and hospitality, transport and logistics, media and entertainment, and health care. The area of application for retail and consumer products is projected to have the highest market share, since it provides the customer with seamless experience, real-time data and omnichannel execution. Growing investments in cloud technology worldwide and a increasing number of non-cash transactions further boost demand for cloud POS solutions and fuel market growth.

ALSO READ: https://uberant.com/article/907254-cyanoacrylate-adhesives-market-research-report-analysis-share-size-emerging-/

The regional analysis of Cloud POS market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period owing to the adoption of various associated services. Moreover, Europe is also expected to show considerable growth over the forecast period (2020-2026) due to the proliferation of cloud computing in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cegid Group

Celerant Technology

Clover Network, Inc

EPOS Now

Shop Keep

ERPLY

Future POS

Kounta Holdings Pty Limited

NCR Corporation

Oracle Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Organization Site:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Application:

Retail and E-commerce

Restaurants

Hospitality

Transportation & logistics

Entertainment & Media

Healthcare

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

ALSO READ: http://www.articleweb55.com/details/Offshore-Supply-Vessel-Market-Report-2020/214475

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

ALSO READ: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/16/1883235/0/en/2-in-1-Laptops-Market-Driven-by-Growing-Popularity-of-Work-from-Home-BYOD-Policies-Growing-Consumer-Electronics-Industry-in-Asia-Pacific-North-America-to-Drive-2-in-1-Laptops-Marke.html

Target Audience of the Cloud POS Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Cloud POS Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Cloud POS Market, by Component, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Cloud POS Market, by Organization Site, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Cloud POS Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Cloud POS Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Cloud POS Market Dynamics

3.1. Cloud POS Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Cloud POS Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Cloud POS Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Cloud POS Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Cloud POS Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Cloud POS Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Software

5.4.2. Services

Chapter 6. Global Cloud POS Market, by Organization Site

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Cloud POS Market by Organization Site, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Cloud POS Market Estimates & Forecasts by Organization Site 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Cloud POS Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. SMEs

6.4.2. Large Enterprises

Chapter 7. Global Cloud POS Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Cloud POS Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Cloud POS Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Cloud POS Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Retail and E-commerce

7.4.2. Restaurants

7.4.3. Hospitality

7.4.4. Transportation & logistics

7.4.5. Entertainment & Media

7.4.6. Healthcare

Chapter 8. Global Cloud POS Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Cloud POS Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Cloud POS Market

8.2.1. U.S. Cloud POS Market

8.2.1.1. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Organization Site breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Cloud POS Market

8.3. Europe Cloud POS Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Cloud POS Market

8.3.2. Germany Cloud POS Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Cloud POS Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Cloud POS Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Cloud POS Market

8.4.2. India Cloud POS Market

8.4.3. Japan Cloud POS Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud POS Market

8.5. Latin America Cloud POS Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Cloud POS Market

8.5.2. Mexico Cloud POS Market

8.6. Rest of The World Cloud POS Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Cegid Group

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Celerant Technology

9.2.3. Clover Network, Inc

9.2.4. EPOS Now

9.2.5. Shop Keep

9.2.6. ERPLY

9.2.7. Future POS

9.2.8. Kounta Holdings Pty Limited

9.2.9. NCR Corporation

9.2.10. Oracle Corporation

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. List of secondary sources, used in the study of global cloud pos market

TABLE 2. List of primary sources, used in the study of global cloud pos market

TABLE 3. Global cloud pos market, report scope

TABLE 4. Years considered for the study

TABLE 5. Exchange rates considered

TABLE 6. Global cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by region 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 7. Global cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by component 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 8. Global cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by organization site 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 9. Global cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by application 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 10. Global cloud pos market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 11. Global cloud pos market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 12. Global cloud pos market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 13. Global cloud pos market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 14. Global cloud pos market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 15. Global cloud pos market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 16. Global cloud pos market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 17. Global cloud pos market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 18. Global cloud pos market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 19. Global cloud pos market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 20. Global cloud pos market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 21. Global cloud pos market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 22. Global cloud pos market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 23. Global cloud pos market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 24. Global cloud pos market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 25. Global cloud pos market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 26. Global cloud pos market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 27. Global cloud pos market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 28. Global cloud pos market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 29. Global cloud pos market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 30. U.s. cloud pos market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 31. U.s. cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 32. U.s. cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 33. U.s. cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 34. Canada cloud pos market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 35. Canada cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 36. Canada cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 37. Canada cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 38. Uk cloud pos market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 39. Uk cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 40. Uk cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 41. Uk cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 42. Germany cloud pos market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 43. Germany cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 44. Germany cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 45. Germany cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 46. Roe cloud pos market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 47. Roe cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 48. Roe cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 49. Roe cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 50. China cloud pos market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 51. China cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 52. China cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 53. China cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 54. India cloud pos market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 55. India cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 56. India cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 57. India cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 58. Japan cloud pos market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 59. Japan cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 60. Japan cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 61. Japan cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 62. Roapac cloud pos market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 63. Roapac cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 64. Roapac cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 65. Roapac cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 66. Brazil cloud pos market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 67. Brazil cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 68. Brazil cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 69. Brazil cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 70. Mexico cloud pos market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 71. Mexico cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 72. Mexico cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 73. Mexico cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 74. Rola cloud pos market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 75. Rola cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 76. Rola cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 77. Rola cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 78. Row cloud pos market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 79. Row cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 80. Row cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)

TABLE 81. Row cloud pos market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (usd billion)FIG 1. Global cloud pos market, research methodology

FIG 2. Global cloud pos market, market estimation techniques

FIG 3. Global market size estimates & forecast methods

FIG 4. Global cloud pos market, key trends 2019

FIG 5. Global cloud pos market, growth prospects 2020-2026

FIG 6. Global cloud pos market, porters 5 force model

FIG 7. Global cloud pos market, pest analysis

FIG 8. Global cloud pos market, value chain analysis

FIG 9. Global cloud pos market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (usd billion)

FIG 10. Global cloud pos market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (usd billion)

FIG 11. Global cloud pos market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (usd billion)

FIG 12. Global cloud pos market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (usd billion)

FIG 13. Global cloud pos market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (usd billion)

FIG 14. Global cloud pos market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (usd billion)

FIG 15. Global cloud pos market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (usd billion)

FIG 16. Global cloud pos market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (usd billion)

FIG 17. Global cloud pos market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (usd billion)

FIG 18. Global cloud pos market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (usd billion)

FIG 19. Global cloud pos market, regional snapshot 2016 & 2026

FIG 20. North america cloud pos market 2016 & 2026 (usd billion)

FIG 21. Europe cloud pos market 2016 & 2026 (usd billion)

FIG 22. Asia pacific cloud pos market 2016 & 2026 (usd billion)

FIG 23. Latin america cloud pos market 2016 & 2026 (usd billion)

FIG 24. Global cloud pos market, company market share analysis (2019)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105