Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market is valued approximately USD XX million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The growing need for unified communication solutions has led producers to create more sophisticated communication solutions. At the backdrop of businesses widening their footprints internationally, cloud Video conferencing is growing. Establishing and maintaining business and communication processes results in money resources being spent on construction of infrastructure and network management. The market growth is primarily driven by rapid globalization and remote workforce management. Additionally, benefits associated with cloud video conferencing such as no need to install hardware and software, which is further likely to propel the growth of the market. Cloud Video conferencing provides an efficient and cost-reducing mechanism to maintain reliable, distinct synchronous and non-synchronous communication functions. Cloud Video conferencing is a technology that allows two or more individuals to converse effectively in real time. Cloud Video conferencing improves the experience of connectivity, reducing travel costs resulting in increased demand from IT industries. The demand for business Cloud Video conferencing is expected to experience significant growth with the globalization. The increased user demand for improved web-based applications has driven the growth of Cloud Video conferencing solutions in the industry. The increased adoption of cloud-based Cloud Video conferencing solutions coupled with video activated cell phones to have created a burgeoning Cloud Video conferencing solution market. The increased penetration of online educational Cloud Video conferencing has driven the growth of Cloud Video conferencing in the industry. In addition, high initial cost, high bandwidth requirement can hamper Cloud Video conferencing market development.

The regional analysis of Cloud Video conferencing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of major market players in the region along with presence of well-established businesses. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the high CAGR region during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft

Cisco Systems Inc.

Zoom

BlueJeans Network

NEC Corporation

Arkadin

TKO Video Communications

ZTE Corporation

Avaya

Lifesize

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Telepresence

Integrated

Others

By Application:

Corporate

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Cloud Video conferencing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Cloud Video Conferencing Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Cloud Video Conferencing Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Cloud Video Conferencing Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market Dynamics

3.1. Cloud Video Conferencing Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Cloud Video Conferencing Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Cloud Video Conferencing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Cloud Video Conferencing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Telepresence

5.4.2. Integrated

5.4.3. Others

Chapter 6. Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Cloud Video Conferencing Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Cloud Video Conferencing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Cloud Video Conferencing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Corporate

6.4.2. Government & Defense

6.4.3. Media & Entertainment

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Cloud Video Conferencing Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.2.1. U.S. Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.3. Europe Cloud Video Conferencing Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.3.2. Germany Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Cloud Video Conferencing Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.4.2. India Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.4.3. Japan Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.5. Latin America Cloud Video Conferencing Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.5.2. Mexico Cloud Video Conferencing Market

7.6. Rest of The World Cloud Video Conferencing Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Microsoft

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Type Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Cisco Systems Inc.

8.2.3. Zoom

8.2.4. BlueJeans Network

8.2.5. NEC Corporation

8.2.6. Arkadin

8.2.7. TKO Video Communications

8.2.8. ZTE Corporation

8.2.9. Avaya

8.2.10. Lifesize

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

