Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market is valued approximately USD XX million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The growing need for unified communication solutions has led producers to create more sophisticated communication solutions. At the backdrop of businesses widening their footprints internationally, cloud Video conferencing is growing. Establishing and maintaining business and communication processes results in money resources being spent on construction of infrastructure and network management. The market growth is primarily driven by rapid globalization and remote workforce management. Additionally, benefits associated with cloud video conferencing such as no need to install hardware and software, which is further likely to propel the growth of the market. Cloud Video conferencing provides an efficient and cost-reducing mechanism to maintain reliable, distinct synchronous and non-synchronous communication functions. Cloud Video conferencing is a technology that allows two or more individuals to converse effectively in real time. Cloud Video conferencing improves the experience of connectivity, reducing travel costs resulting in increased demand from IT industries.

The regional analysis of Cloud Video Conferencing market is considered for the key The regional analysis of Cloud Video conferencing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of major market players in the region along with presence of well-established businesses. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the high CAGR region during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft

Cisco Systems Inc.

Zoom

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Telepresence

Integrated

Others

By Application:

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Cloud Video Conferencing Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Cloud Video Conferencing Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Cloud Video Conferencing Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

….. continued

