Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market is valued approximately at USD 1.41 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.98% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Computer-Aided Dispatch is an advanced procedure for dispatching taxicabs, couriers, mass transit vehicles, field service technicians with the use of the computer, the software is also used to send messages to the dispatchee via mobile data terminal and to store and retrieve data. CAD typically consists of a suite of software packages used to initiate public safety calls for service, dispatch, and maintain the status of responding resources in the field. It is generally used by emergency communications dispatchers, call-takers, and 911 operators in centralized, public-safety call centers, as well as by field personnel utilizing mobile data terminals (MDTs) or mobile data computers (MDCs). Hence, the rising national public safety initiatives and modernized policies and regulations towards adopting these solutions drives the market for CAD during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in criminal activities and natural disasters demands efficient public safety and dispatch solutions. As the criminal activities increase the public in the targeted area needs to be evacuated, alerted and aided instantly which is possible through the CAD systems. As per Our world in Data organization, an average of 60 thousand people is killed in natural disasters per year globally resulting in 0.1% of the total deaths across the globe over the past decade. Also, the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2018 reported about 1.2 million violent crimes. Moreover, with the rising technology use of connected devices has increased tremendously which aids the CAD market as the users already have a smartphone which can receive messages and track location of the dispatched vehicle. However, Budget constraints and evolving equipment cycle impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, the rising demand for Surveillance and authentication systems coupled with technological advancements in communication and infrastructure for public safety offers wide opportunity for the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Computer-aided Dispatch market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early technological adoption and availability of compatible infrastructure for the efficient working of CAD software. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising investments in public safety and infrastructure development would create lucrative growth prospects for the Computer-aided Dispatch market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Southern Software, Inc.

IMPACT

Spillman Technologies, Inc.

Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

TriTech Software Systems

DoubleMap LLC

Traumasoft

Priority Dispatch Corp.

FDM Software (Aptean)

Tyler Technologies, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Application:

Transportation

Government

Utilities

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Computer-aided Dispatch Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Computer-aided Dispatch Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Computer-aided Dispatch Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market Dynamics

3.1. Computer-aided Dispatch Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Computer-aided Dispatch Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Cloud

5.4.2. On-Premises

Chapter 6. Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Computer-aided Dispatch Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Transportation

6.4.2. Government

6.4.3. Utilities

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Computer-aided Dispatch Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Computer-aided Dispatch Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.2.1. U.S. Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.3. Europe Computer-aided Dispatch Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.3.2. Germany Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Computer-aided Dispatch Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.4.2. India Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.4.3. Japan Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.5. Latin America Computer-aided Dispatch Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.5.2. Mexico Computer-aided Dispatch Market

7.6. Rest of The World Computer-aided Dispatch Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Southern Software, Inc

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. IMPACT

8.2.3. Spillman Technologies, Inc.

8.2.4. Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

8.2.5. TriTech Software Systems

8.2.6. DoubleMap LLC

8.2.7. Traumasoft

8.2.8. Priority Dispatch Corp.

8.2.9. FDM Software (Aptean)

8.2.10. Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

