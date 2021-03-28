Global Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market is valued approximately at USD 771 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.9% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Conversion rate optimization (CRO) is a system which is used for improving the percentage of people to a website that can converts into customers, or more usually, takes any required action on the webpage. These preferred actions can differ, from filling out a form to becoming customers. The process of the CRO itself includes the interpretation of the way sightseers are using the website. Through the implementation of the CRO Software, the goal for the highest potential percentage of visitors on the website or achieve the desired action. It can be seen that CRO is rapidly gaining popularity, as it increases profits without raising any advertising spend and allows for more focus towards the consumer. Increasing use of CRO software in e-commerce to maintain the database of website visitors, along with the growing concern to delivers better return on investment are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. As per the International Post Corporation, the ecommerce sales were accounted nearly $2.3 trillion in 2017, which is projected to grow to almost $4.5 trillion by 2021. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software market around the world. However, complexity in executing the methods used for improving conversion rates is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of global Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software market over the forecast period.

North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to escalating number of e-commerce transactions, along with the rising initiatives of market players in the region. However, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

SurveyMonkey

Wingify

Optimizely

Bouncex

Hotjar

Lucky Orange

Crazy Egg

Unbounce

Qeryz

Landingi

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Landing Page Builders

A/B Testing Software

Heat Maps Software

Others

By Application:

Large enterprises

SMEs

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market Dynamics

3.1. Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Landing Page Builders

5.4.2. A/B Testing Software

5.4.3. Heat Maps Software

5.4.4. Others

Chapter 6. Global Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Large enterprises

6.4.2. SMEs

Chapter 7. Global Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market

7.2.1. U.S. Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market

7.3. Europe Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market

7.3.2. Germany Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market

7.4.2. India Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market

7.4.3. Japan Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market

7.5. Latin America Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market

7.5.2. Mexico Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market

7.6. Rest of The World Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. SurveyMonkey

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Wingify

8.2.3. Optimizely

8.2.4. Bouncex

8.2.5. Hotjar

8.2.6. Lucky Orange

8.2.7. Crazy Egg

8.2.8. Unbounce

8.2.9. Qeryz

8.2.10. Landingi

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TYPE 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 19. U.S. CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 20. U.S. CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 21. U.S. CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 22. CANADA CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 23. CANADA CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 24. CANADA CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 25. UK CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 26. UK CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 27. UK CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 28. GERMANY CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 29. GERMANY CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 30. GERMANY CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 31. ROE CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 32. ROE CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 33. ROE CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 34. CHINA CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 35. CHINA CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 36. CHINA CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 37. INDIA CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 38. INDIA CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 39. INDIA CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 40. JAPAN CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZATION (CRO) SOFTWARE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

….. continued

