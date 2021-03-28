Global Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market is valued approximately at USD 771 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.9% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Conversion rate optimization (CRO) is a system which is used for improving the percentage of people to a website that can converts into customers, or more usually, takes any required action on the webpage. These preferred actions can differ, from filling out a form to becoming customers. The process of the CRO itself includes the interpretation of the way sightseers are using the website. Through the implementation of the CRO Software, the goal for the highest potential percentage of visitors on the website or achieve the desired action. It can be seen that CRO is rapidly gaining popularity, as it increases profits without raising any advertising spend and allows for more focus towards the consumer. Increasing use of CRO software in e-commerce to maintain the database of website visitors, along with the growing concern to delivers better return on investment are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. As per the International Post Corporation, the ecommerce sales were accounted nearly $2.3 trillion in 2017, which is projected to grow to almost $4.5 trillion by 2021. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software market around the world. However, complexity in executing the methods used for improving conversion rates is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of global Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to escalating number of e-commerce transactions, along with the rising initiatives of market players in the region. However, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

SurveyMonkey

Wingify

Optimizely

Bouncex

Hotjar

Lucky Orange

Crazy Egg

Unbounce

Qeryz

Landingi

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Landing Page Builders

A/B Testing Software

Heat Maps Software

Others

By Application:

Large enterprises

SMEs

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

….. continued

