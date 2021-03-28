All news

Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market is valued approximately USD 1193.3 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) foam is a form of polypropylene. They exhibit unique properties such as thermal insulation, fully recyclable, excellent energy absorption, chemical and water resistance, impact resistance etc. EPP foams are utilized significantly in industrial packaging owing to its flexibility and its cushioning capability that offers excellent protection to complicated shapes. These foams are offered in distinct densities called high and high density EPP grade depending on the application. The high density EPP grade are used in automotive applications such as passenger safety parts, automotive bumpers, for noise and vibration reduction. Similarly, Low density EPP grades are used in industrial packaging applications whereas medium density EPP grades are consumed in consumer products and furniture application. Recyclable & reusable properties of EPP foam along with optimum performance and low weight of EPP foam are key driving forces of the market growth. The key players of global EPP foam market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In August 2017, Kaneka Corporation declared to start a new industrial plant for manufacturing expanded polyolefin foam in Thailand. Similarly, in January 2018, Kaneka Corporation stated the investment of USD 17 million to rise the production capacity for Eperan EPE and EPP particle foams at its current site in Belgium. Furthermore, growing demand for EPP foam in end-use industries is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, volatile raw material prices impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

 

The regional analysis of global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the recovering automobile industry and rapidly emerging consumer goods industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as presence of key players with wide product portfolios, rising disposable incomes of consumers along with increased product demand in key end-use verticals would create lucrative growth prospects for the Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam market across Asia-Pacific region.

 

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

 

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

 

