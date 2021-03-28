Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Fingerprint Identification Module market is valued approximately USD 2.90 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Fingerprint identification module is referred to the biometric process that recognizes and validates the authentication of user’s fingerprints in order to allow or deny them to access the computer system or physical facility. It is a security technology that is a combination of computer software programs and hardware. In such process, fingureprints of user are enrolled or registered with the system stored with data and work in the matching process, when user enters his finger in the system. Further, the system will compare the fingerprint with database and according to match it will either allow or deny access. Fingerprint module includes two processes, fingerprint enrollment and fingerprint matching. It provides advance level of security to the customer data therefore have larger demand from end use industries such as Finance and Government sectors. Therefore, the Government investments towards the development of a secure and reliable repository of citizen identification and rise in technological advancement to provide higher security to user’s data accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance

The regional analysis of global Fingerprint Identification Module market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is accounts for the largest share in the global Fingerprint Identification module market due to rising concerns of data thefts among people and growing cases of cyberattacks in the region. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global Fingerprint Identification module market due to growing government initiatives regarding protection of customers data from cyberattacks and data thefts.

Market player included in this report are:

Secugen Corporation

HID Global Corporation

Suprema Inc.

Integrated Biometrics, LLC

Nitgen Co.,Ltd

NEC Corporation

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA

Anviz Global

Idemia France SAS

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-Use Industries :

Government & Law Enforcement

Consumer Electronics

Aviation

BFSI

Healthcare

Others

Optical Fingerprint Scanner

Capacitive-based Fingerprint Reader

Multispectral Imaging Sensor

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Fingerprint Identification Module Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Fingerprint Identification Module Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Fingerprint Identification Module Market, by End-Use Industries, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

….. continued

