Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Fingerprint Identification Module market is valued approximately USD 2.90 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Fingerprint identification module is referred to the biometric process that recognizes and validates the authentication of user’s fingerprints in order to allow or deny them to access the computer system or physical facility. It is a security technology that is a combination of computer software programs and hardware. In such process, fingureprints of user are enrolled or registered with the system stored with data and work in the matching process, when user enters his finger in the system. Further, the system will compare the fingerprint with database and according to match it will either allow or deny access. Fingerprint module includes two processes, fingerprint enrollment and fingerprint matching. It provides advance level of security to the customer data therefore have larger demand from end use industries such as Finance and Government sectors. Therefore, the Government investments towards the development of a secure and reliable repository of citizen identification and rise in technological advancement to provide higher security to user’s data accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance

 

 

The regional analysis of global Fingerprint Identification Module market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is accounts for the largest share in the global Fingerprint Identification module market due to rising concerns of data thefts among people and growing cases of cyberattacks in the region. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global Fingerprint Identification module market due to growing government initiatives regarding protection of customers data from cyberattacks and data thefts.

Market player included in this report are:
Secugen Corporation
HID Global Corporation
Suprema Inc.
Integrated Biometrics, LLC
Nitgen Co.,Ltd
NEC Corporation
NEXT Biometrics Group ASA
Anviz Global
Idemia France SAS

 

 

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-Use Industries :

Government & Law Enforcement
Consumer Electronics
Aviation
BFSI
Healthcare
Others

 

Optical Fingerprint Scanner
Capacitive-based Fingerprint Reader
Multispectral Imaging Sensor

By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

TABLE OF CONTENTS

 

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Fingerprint Identification Module Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Fingerprint Identification Module Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Fingerprint Identification Module Market, by End-Use Industries, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

 

