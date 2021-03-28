Global Food Encapsulation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Food Encapsulation Market is valued approximately USD 9.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.50 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Food encapsulation is a technique of covering individual ingredient particles with a coating for protection against a broad range of environmental factors. Food encapsulation is similar to wrapping a protective shell around a core or grouping of flavour materials. It is often employed to provide uniform taste, increase shelf-life, time-release taste and smell and colouring, , improve taste and protect against harsh conditions (e.g. heat) during production of the finished product. Food encapsulation technology can reduce degradation and loss of flavour during various product processes and storage. Food encapsulation techniques also offer functional properties such as a controlled release of aromatic molecules in a given environment such as water (if flavoured tea), mouth (solid food: candy, toothpaste) and spray. The market is primarily driven by the increasing use of encapsulated flavors in the food and beverage industry and the rising adoption of microencapsulation for functional ingredients. Moreover, growing packaged food demand is expected to fuel global food encapsulation market growth. As per China Food Industry Association’s internal Food Industry Summary report 2018 the food processing industry reached to USD 1.47 trillion in 2017 demonstrating an increase of 6.3% over its value from the previous year. This increase is due to the shift from eating full to eating well mentality of the Chinese citizens specially the middle-class population who chose snacks, beverages, condiments and other processed foods over traditional meals. This has increased the load on the food processing units in the country to balance the demand from exit of traditional meals. Also, according to the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, China has become one of the largest packaged food markets across the world. The Chinese packaged food market valued at USD 202 billion in 2013 and is expected to reach around USD 347 billion by 2018. However, Maintaining the stability of encapsulated food impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, Technological advancements in controlled delivery and release systems is projected to provide lucrative opportunities for market participants.

ALSO READ: https://articlescad.com/covid-19-impact-analysis-on-pharmaceutical-desiccant-market-research-competitor-strategy-indust-690510.html

The regional analysis of global Food Encapsulation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large number of food processing industries in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income and rising prevalence of packaged foods would create lucrative growth prospects for the Food Encapsulation market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands)

Royal DSM (Netherlands)

Ingredion Incorporated (US)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Cargill Incorporated (US)

LycoRed Group (Israel)

Balchem Corporation (US)

Firmenich Incorporated (Switzerland)

BASF SE (Germany)

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (US)

ALSO READ: https://indusrtyreports.wordpress.com/2020/01/28/ring-main-unit-market-size-2020-global-industry-analysis-opportunity-assessment-and-forecast-to-2023/

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Core Phase:

Vitamins

Minerals

Organic Acids

Enzymes

Flavors & Essence

Sweeteners

Colors

Preservatives

Essential Oils

Pro-biotic

Pre-biotic

Others

By Shell Material:

Hydrocolloids

Melts

Polymers

Lipids

Others

By Technology:

Micro encapsulation

Macro encapsulation

Nano encapsulation

Hybrid Technologies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

ALSO READ: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/06/12/1867653/0/en/Caramel-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-2-940-9-Million-by-2025-at-5-6-CAGR-Predicts-Market-Research-Future.html

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Food Encapsulation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Food Encapsulation Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Food Encapsulation Market, by Core Phase, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Food Encapsulation Market, by Shell Material, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Food Encapsulation Market, by Technology, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Food Encapsulation Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Food Encapsulation Market Dynamics

3.1. Food Encapsulation Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Food Encapsulation Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Food Encapsulation Market, by Core Phase

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Food Encapsulation Market by Core Phase, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Food Encapsulation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Core Phase 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Food Encapsulation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Vitamins

5.4.2. Minerals

5.4.3. Organic Acids

5.4.4. Enzymes

5.4.5. Flavors & Essence

5.4.6. Sweeteners

5.4.7. Colors

5.4.8. Preservatives

5.4.9. Essential Oils

5.4.10. Pro-biotic

5.4.11. Pre-biotic

5.4.12. Others

Chapter 6. Global Food Encapsulation Market, by Shell Material

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Food Encapsulation Market by Shell Material, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Food Encapsulation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Shell Material 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Food Encapsulation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hydrocolloids

6.4.2. Melts

6.4.3. Polymers

6.4.4. Lipids

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Food Encapsulation Market, by Technology

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Food Encapsulation Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Food Encapsulation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Food Encapsulation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Micro encapsulation

7.4.2. Macro encapsulation

7.4.3. Nano encapsulation

7.4.4. Hybrid Technologies

Chapter 8. Global Food Encapsulation Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Food Encapsulation Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Food Encapsulation Market

8.2.1. U.S. Food Encapsulation Market

8.2.1.1. Core Phase breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Shell Material breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Food Encapsulation Market

8.3. Europe Food Encapsulation Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Food Encapsulation Market

8.3.2. Germany Food Encapsulation Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Food Encapsulation Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Food Encapsulation Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Food Encapsulation Market

8.4.2. India Food Encapsulation Market

8.4.3. Japan Food Encapsulation Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Food Encapsulation Market

8.5. Latin America Food Encapsulation Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Food Encapsulation Market

8.5.2. Mexico Food Encapsulation Market

8.6. Rest of The World Food Encapsulation Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Royal FrieslandCampina N.V (Netherlands)

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Royal DSM (Netherlands)

9.2.3. Ingredion Incorporated (US)

9.2.4. Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

9.2.5. Cargill Incorporated (US)

9.2.6. LycoRed Group (Israel)

9.2.7. Balchem Corporation (US)

9.2.8. Firmenich Incorporated (Switzerland)

9.2.9. BASF SE (Germany)

9.2.10. International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (US)

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. List of secondary sources, used in the study of global Food Encapsulation market

TABLE 2. List of primary sources, used in the study of global Food Encapsulation market

TABLE 3. Global Food Encapsulation market, report scope

TABLE 4. Years considered for the study

TABLE 5. Exchange rates considered

TABLE 6. Global Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by region 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 7. Global Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by Core Phase 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 8. Global Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by Shell Material 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 9. Global Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 10. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 11. Global Food Encapsulation market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 12. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 13. Global Food Encapsulation market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 14. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 15. Global Food Encapsulation market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 16. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 17. Global Food Encapsulation market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 18. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 19. Global Food Encapsulation market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 20. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 21. Global Food Encapsulation market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 22. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 23. Global Food Encapsulation market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 24. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 25. Global Food Encapsulation market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 26. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 27. Global Food Encapsulation market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 28. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 29. Global Food Encapsulation market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 30. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 31. Global Food Encapsulation market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 32. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 33. Global Food Encapsulation market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 34. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 35. Global Food Encapsulation market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 36. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 37. Global Food Encapsulation market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 38. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 39. Global Food Encapsulation market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 40. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 41. Global Food Encapsulation market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 42. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 43. Global Food Encapsulation market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 44. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 45. Global Food Encapsulation market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 46. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 47. Global Food Encapsulation market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 48. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 49. Global Food Encapsulation market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 50. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 51. Global Food Encapsulation market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 52. U.S. Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 53. U.S. Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 54. U.S. Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 55. Canada Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 56. Canada Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 57. Canada Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 58. UK Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 59. UK Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 60. UK Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 61. Germany Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 62. Germany Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 63. Germany Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 64. RoE Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 65. RoE Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 66. RoE Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 67. China Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 68. China Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 69. China Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 70. India Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 71. India Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 72. India Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 73. Japan Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 74. Japan Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 75. Japan Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 76. RoAPAC Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 77. RoAPAC Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 78. RoAPAC Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 79. Brazil Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 80. Brazil Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 81. Brazil Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 82. Mexico Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 83. Mexico Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 84. Mexico Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 85. RoLA Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 86. RoLA Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 87. RoLA Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 88. RoW Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 89. RoW Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 90. RoW Food Encapsulation market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)FIG 1. Global Food Encapsulation market, research methodology

FIG 2. Global Food Encapsulation market, market estimation techniques

FIG 3. Global market size estimates & forecast methods

FIG 4. Global Food Encapsulation market, key trends 2019

FIG 5. Global Food Encapsulation market, growth prospects 2020-2026

FIG 6. Global Food Encapsulation market, porters 5 force model

FIG 7. Global Food Encapsulation market, pest analysis

FIG 8. Global Food Encapsulation market, value chain analysis

FIG 9. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 10. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 11. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 12. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 13. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 14. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 15. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 16. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 17. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 18. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 19. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 20. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 21. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 22. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 23. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 24. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 25. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 26. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 27. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 28. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 29. Global Food Encapsulation market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 30. Global Food Encapsulation market, regional snapshot 2016 & 2026

FIG 31. North America Food Encapsulation market 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 32. Europe Food Encapsulation market 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 33. Asia pacific Food Encapsulation market 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 34. Latin America Food Encapsulation market 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 35. Global Food Encapsulation market, company market share analysis (2019)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 8007

971 0503084105