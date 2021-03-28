Global FPD Photomask Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global FPD Photomask Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX % over the forecast period 2020-2026. FPD (Flat Panel Display) Photomask is a procedure of using lithography techniques to transfer display patterns and circuits onto electronic device displays such as LCDs (Liquid Crystal Displays) and OLEDs (Organic LED). The FPD photomask are used in various sizes of devices including, televisions, PCs, and smartphones. Increase in adoption of consumer electronic products, surging utilization of automated systems, and rise in demand for semiconductors are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017, around 66% of individuals adopts smartphone in 2018, an increase from 63% in 2017 and 58% in 2016, globally. Similarly, as per the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the semiconductor industry sale is estimated around USD 468.8 billion around the world in 2018, which is an increase of 13.7% from 2017.,). This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for FPD photomask around the world. However, the complexity in FPD photomask fabrication and high cost associated with photomask manufacturing are the few factors expected to impede the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global FPD Photomask market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing adoption of consumer electronics such as smartphone, along with the growth of the manufacturing sector using semiconductor devices in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global FPD Photomask Market in Market Study:

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. FPD Photomask Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. FPD Photomask Market, by Product, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. FPD Photomask Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global FPD Photomask Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

….. continued

