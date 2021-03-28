Global LiPF6 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global LiPF6 Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. LiPF6 (Lithium hexafluorophosphate) is widely used in the preparation of lithium ion batteries. Increasing demand for lithium ion batteries from distinct sectors comprising consumer electronics, automotive and others is surging the demand for LiPF6. Growth in the sales of electric vehicles increases the demand for lithium ion batteries. As per the EU commission electric vehicles sales worldwide is expected to reach 50-200 million by 2028 from 4 million in 2018. Whereas the global manufacturing capacity of lithium ion cell for electric car anergy storage is about 150 GWh per year (2018) that is likely to increase nearly 400 GWh by 2022. Lithium ion batteries holds better efficiency, high storage capacity and long-life cycle as compared to other batteries such as Nickle cadmium and lead acid batteries. Hence, high demand of lithium ion batteries is observed in the elevated energy consuming application such as electric vehicles and storage grid. The global LiPF6 market growth is attributed to drive over the forecast period due to favorable government support in adoption of electric vehicles along with increasing demand for lithium ion battery manufacturing. In a Li-ion battery electrolyte, LiPF6 offers high energy densities and appreciable power densities. This has encouraged enterprises to expand LiPF6 production. For instance, in 2017, Japan based Morita Chemical announced its planning to build LiPF6 factory with 7500t/a in China. Also, in 2019, Hopax announced its production of electrolyte solutions for lithium ion batteries aiming to strengthen its presence in battery electrolytes industry including LiPF6. Apart from this, ongoing investments by the private and public organizations towards the development of lithium ion batteries is further estimated to foster the LiPF6 market growth.

The regional analysis of global LiPF6 market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of suppliers of the battery electrolytes including LiPF6. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as government subsidies in the manufacturing of lithium ion batteries along with increasing adoption of electric vehicles in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the LiPF6 market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Arkema SA

Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group) Co, Ltd

Honeywell International

Kum Yang Co, Ltd

Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd

Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co, Ltd

Ajanta Chemical Industries

Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group)

MORITA

Formosa Plastics Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Pitch Based

PAN Based

Rayon Based

By Applications:

Automotive Industry

Chemical Industry

Defense Industry

Ceramic Industry

Aerospace Industry

Wind Energy

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global LiPF6 Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. LiPF6 Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. LiPF6 Market, by Product Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. LiPF6 Market, by Applications, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global LiPF6 Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global LiPF6 Market Dynamics

3.1. LiPF6 Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global LiPF6 Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global LiPF6 Market, by Product Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global LiPF6 Market by Product Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global LiPF6 Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. LiPF6 Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Pitch Based

5.4.2. PAN Based

5.4.3. Rayon Based

Chapter 6. Global LiPF6 Market, by Applications

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global LiPF6 Market by Applications, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global LiPF6 Market Estimates & Forecasts by Applications 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. LiPF6 Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Automotive Industry

6.4.2. Chemical Industry

6.4.3. Defense Industry

6.4.4. Ceramic Industry

6.4.5. Aerospace Industry

6.4.6. Wind Energy

Chapter 7. Global LiPF6 Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. LiPF6 Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America LiPF6 Market

7.2.1. U.S. LiPF6 Market

7.2.1.1. Product Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada LiPF6 Market

7.3. Europe LiPF6 Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. LiPF6 Market

7.3.2. Germany LiPF6 Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe LiPF6 Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific LiPF6 Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China LiPF6 Market

7.4.2. India LiPF6 Market

7.4.3. Japan LiPF6 Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific LiPF6 Market

7.5. Latin America LiPF6 Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil LiPF6 Market

7.5.2. Mexico LiPF6 Market

7.6. Rest of The World LiPF6 Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Arkema SA

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group) Co, Ltd

8.2.3. Honeywell International

8.2.4. Kum Yang Co, Ltd

8.2.5. Otsuka Chemical Co, Ltd

8.2.6. Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co, Ltd

8.2.7. Ajanta Chemical Industries

8.2.8. Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group)

8.2.9. MORITA

8.2.10. Formosa Plastics Corporation

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. List of secondary sources, used in the study of global LiPF6 market

TABLE 2. List of primary sources, used in the study of global LiPF6 market

TABLE 3. Global LiPF6 market, report scope

TABLE 4. Years considered for the study

TABLE 5. Exchange rates considered

TABLE 6. Global LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by region 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 7. Global LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by Product Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 8. Global LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by Applications 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 9. Global LiPF6 market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 10. Global LiPF6 market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 11. Global LiPF6 market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 12. Global LiPF6 market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 13. Global LiPF6 market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 14. Global LiPF6 market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 15. Global LiPF6 market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 16. Global LiPF6 market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 17. Global LiPF6 market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 18. Global LiPF6 market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 19. U.S. LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 20. U.S. LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 21. U.S. LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 22. CANADA LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 23. CANADA LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 24. Canada LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 25. UK LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 26. UK LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 27. UK LIPF6 MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 28. Germany LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 29. Germany LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 30. Germany LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 31. Roe LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 32. Roe LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 33. Roe LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 34. China LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 35. China LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 36. China LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 37. India LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 38. India LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 39. India LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 40. Japan LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 41. Japan LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 42. Japan LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 43. ROAPAC LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 44. ROAPAC LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 45. ROAPAC LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 46. Brazil LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 47. Brazil LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 48. Brazil LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 49. Mexico LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 50. Mexico LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 51. Mexico LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 52. ROLA LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 53. ROLA LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 54. ROLA LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 55. ROW LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 56. ROW LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 57. ROW LiPF6 market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)FIG 1. Global LiPF6 market, research methodology

FIG 2. Global LiPF6 market, market estimation techniques

FIG 3. Global market size estimates & forecast methods

FIG 4. Global LiPF6 market, key trends 2019

FIG 5. Global LiPF6 market, growth prospects 2020-2026

FIG 6. Global LiPF6 market, porters 5 force model

FIG 7. Global LiPF6 market, pest analysis

FIG 8. Global LiPF6 market, value chain analysis

FIG 9. Global LiPF6 market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 10. Global LiPF6 market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 11. Global LiPF6 market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 12. Global LiPF6 market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 13. Global LiPF6 market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 14. Global LiPF6 market, regional snapshot 2016 & 2026

FIG 15. North America LiPF6 market 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 16. Europe LiPF6 market 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 17. Asia pacific LiPF6 market 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 18. Latin America LiPF6 market 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 19. Global LiPF6 market, company market share analysis (2019)

….. continued

