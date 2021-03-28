Global Nutrition & Supplements Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Nutrition & Supplements Market is valued approximately USD 113.94 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Nutrition & supplements are manufactured in the form of pills, capsules, tablets or liquid etc. which were taken by mouth with an intention to supplements the diet of an individual. Consumption of such nutrition & supplements enables healthy compounds to an individual with minerals, vitamins, fiber and amino acid etc. Such supplements and nutrition compounds are extracted from either food source or synthetic and animals. Due to such advantages, the nutrition & supplements are help full in reducing extra calorie and weight, therefore growing awareness among people regarding health awareness is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per the study by World Food India 2017, it was India Nutraceuticals market is expected to double in size to USD 4 Billion by 2020 from year 2017 due to the strong demand for dietary supplement

The regional analysis of global Nutrition & Supplements market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in awareness among people regarding health management. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as hectic work schedules among working individuals and fluctuations in diet intervals is a lucrative opportunity to drive the growth of market over the forecast years.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Target Audience of the Global Nutrition & Supplements Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Nutrition & Supplements Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Nutrition & Supplements Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Nutrition & Supplements Market, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Nutrition & Supplements Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

….. continued

