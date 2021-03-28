Global Residential Energy Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Residential Energy Management Market is valued approximately at USD 9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 40% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Residential Energy Management is an integrated system or any device that is accomplished of managing the energy consuming devices at residential places. REM helps to identify the energy saving prospects and evolve best ways for managing utilization of energy resources. It manages the energy consumption of all the appliances that are utilized in the resident and also manages the energy intake. It calculates the energy consumed by the individual appliances, home cooling, and lighting system in order to accomplish maximum savings. Increasing demand for effective energy management coupled with increasing number of smart homes are key factors accelerating the market growth. As per the European Union, between 2014 and 2019, the number of households adopted smart home systems result in about 38.2 million smart homes by 2019. Furthermore, according to Statista, Smart home penetration in 2018 was around 5.7% that is expected to reach 18.1% by 2023 across the globe. Furthermore, integration of all the user interface appliances over smart phones is likely to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high initial cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

ALSO READ: https://articlescad.com/anthracite-market-size-share-trends-scope-sales-revenue-price-applications-competitive-land-690006.html

The regional analysis of global Residential Energy Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to stringent government policies, the economic incentives along with high penetration of cloud technology in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as adoption of the smart meters technology and smart grid technology to consume the energy economically would create lucrative growth prospects for the Residential Energy Management market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Elster Group Gmbh

General Electric Company

Itron, Inc.

Landis+Gyr AG

Schneider Electric SE

Opower, Inc.

Silver Spring Networks, Inc.

Aclara Technologies LLC

Alertme.Com Ltd

Tendril Networks, Inc.

ALSO READ: https://indusrtyreports.wordpress.com/2020/01/28/power-metering-system-market-valuation-to-surpass-its-previous-figure-by-growing-at-a-notable-pace/

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform:

Energy Management Platform (EMP)

Energy Analytics

Customer Engagement Platform (CEP)

By User Interface Application:

Smart Appliances

Smart Meters

Smart Thermostat

In-House Displays

By Communication Technology:

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Z-Wave

Wireless M-Bus

Home Plugs

Threads

By Hardware:

Gateways

Load Control Switches (LCS)

Demand Response (DR) Devices

Heating, Ventilating, and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) Control Devices

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

ALSO READ: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/06/14/1868933/0/en/Decorative-High-Pressure-Laminates-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-14-857-Million-by-2023-Global-Decorative-High-Pressure-Laminates-Industry-is-Streaming-at-a-Valuable-CAGR-of-5-3-and-Off.html

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Residential Energy Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Residential Energy Management Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Residential Energy Management Market, by Platform, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Residential Energy Management Market, by User Interface Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Residential Energy Management Market, by Communication Technology, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Residential Energy Management Market, by Hardware, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Residential Energy Management Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Residential Energy Management Market Dynamics

3.1. Residential Energy Management Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Residential Energy Management Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Residential Energy Management Market, by Platform

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Residential Energy Management Market by Platform, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Residential Energy Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Platform 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Residential Energy Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Energy Management Platform (EMP)

5.4.2. Energy Analytics

5.4.3. Customer Engagement Platform (CEP)

Chapter 6. Global Residential Energy Management Market, by User Interface Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Residential Energy Management Market by User Interface Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Residential Energy Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by User Interface Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Residential Energy Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Smart Appliances

6.4.2. Smart Meters

6.4.3. Smart Thermostat

6.4.4. In-House Displays

Chapter 7. Global Residential Energy Management Market, by Communication Technology

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Residential Energy Management Market by User Interface Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Residential Energy Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by User Interface Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Residential Energy Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Wi-Fi

7.4.2. ZigBee

7.4.3. Z-Wave

7.4.4. Wireless M-Bus

7.4.5. Home Plugs

7.4.6. Threads

Chapter 8. Global Residential Energy Management Market, by Hardware

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Residential Energy Management Market by Hardware, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Residential Energy Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Hardware 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Residential Energy Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Gateways

8.4.2. Load Control Switches (LCS)

8.4.3. Demand Response (DR) Devices

8.4.4. Heating, Ventilating, and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) Control Devices

Chapter 9. Global Residential Energy Management Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Residential Energy Management Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Residential Energy Management Market

9.2.1. U.S. Residential Energy Management Market

9.2.1.1. Platform breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.2. User Interface Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.3. Communication Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.4. Hardware breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.2. Canada Residential Energy Management Market

9.3. Europe Residential Energy Management Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Residential Energy Management Market

9.3.2. Germany Residential Energy Management Market

9.3.3. Rest of Europe Residential Energy Management Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Residential Energy Management Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Residential Energy Management Market

9.4.2. India Residential Energy Management Market

9.4.3. Japan Residential Energy Management Market

9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Residential Energy Management Market

9.5. Latin America Residential Energy Management Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Residential Energy Management Market

9.5.2. Mexico Residential Energy Management Market

9.6. Rest of The World Residential Energy Management Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Elster Group Gmbh

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. General Electric Company

10.2.3. Itron, Inc.

10.2.4. Landis+Gyr AG

10.2.5. Schneider Electric SE

10.2.6. Opower, Inc.

10.2.7. Silver Spring Networks, Inc.

10.2.8. Aclara Technologies LLC

10.2.9. Alertme.Com Ltd

10.2.10. Tendril Networks, Inc.

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. List of secondary sources, used in the study of global Residential Energy Management market

TABLE 2. List of primary sources, used in the study of global Residential Energy Management market

TABLE 3. Global Residential Energy Management market, report scope

TABLE 4. Years considered for the study

TABLE 5. Exchange rates considered

TABLE 6. Global Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by region 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 7. Global Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by Platform 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 8. Global Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by User Interface Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 9. Global Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by Communication Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 10. Global Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by Hardware 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 11. Global Residential Energy Management market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 12. Global Residential Energy Management market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 13. Global Residential Energy Management market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 14. Global Residential Energy Management market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 15. Global Residential Energy Management market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 16. Global Residential Energy Management market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 17. Global Residential Energy Management market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 18. Global Residential Energy Management market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 19. Global Residential Energy Management market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 20. Global Residential Energy Management market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 21. U.S. Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 22. U.S. Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 23. U.S. Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 24. CANADA Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 25. CANADA Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 26. Canada Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 27. UK Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 28. UK Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 29. UK Residential Energy Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Segment 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 30. Germany Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 31. Germany Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 32. Germany Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 33. Roe Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 34. Roe Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 35. Roe Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 36. China Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 37. China Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 38. China Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 39. India Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 40. India Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 41. India Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 42. Japan Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 43. Japan Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 44. Japan Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 45. ROAPAC Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 46. ROAPAC Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 47. ROAPAC Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 48. Brazil Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 49. Brazil Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 50. Brazil Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 51. Mexico Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 52. Mexico Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 53. Mexico Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 54. ROLA Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 55. ROLA Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 56. ROLA Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 57. ROW Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 58. ROW Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 59. ROW Residential Energy Management market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)FIG 1. Global Residential Energy Management market, research methodology

FIG 2. Global Residential Energy Management market, market estimation techniques

FIG 3. Global market size estimates & forecast methods

FIG 4. Global Residential Energy Management market, key trends 2019

FIG 5. Global Residential Energy Management market, growth prospects 2020-2026

FIG 6. Global Residential Energy Management market, porters 5 force model

FIG 7. Global Residential Energy Management market, pest analysis

FIG 8. Global Residential Energy Management market, value chain analysis

FIG 9. Global Residential Energy Management market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 10. Global Residential Energy Management market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 11. Global Residential Energy Management market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 12. Global Residential Energy Management market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 13. Global Residential Energy Management market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 14. Global Residential Energy Management market, regional snapshot 2016 & 2026

FIG 15. North America Residential Energy Management market 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 16. Europe Residential Energy Management market 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 17. Asia pacific Residential Energy Management market 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 18. Latin America Residential Energy Management market 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 19. Global Residential Energy Management market, company market share analysis (2019)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 8007

971 0503084105