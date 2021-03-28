Global Revenue Assurance Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Revenue Assurance Market is valued approximately USD 974.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The revenue assurance refers to the range of activities that enable organizations to conveniently and accurately capture revenue of all the sold products and services to the distributors or retailers. Revenue assurance tools benefit both the large and small & medium organizations to precisely examine and fix present or potential revenue leakage point in the whole range of networks and intermediate client and customer facing systems. The revenue assurance market is primarily driven owing to surge in the utility of subscription-based economy, escalating focus of businesses on enhancing customer experience, initiatives taken by the private organizations and rising adoption of BDT. The initiatives taken by private organizations are acting as a key driver towards the development and growth of revenue assurance market. For instance: according to company sources, in the year 2020, Subex organization came into a partnership with Jawwal a Palestine based (MNO) Mobile network operator to provide its ROC Revenue Assurance (RA) platform by extending partnership for the upcoming 5 years. Also, according to company sources, Amdocs organizations came into partnership with Safaricom which is a Kenya based MNO in the year 2018. This partnership is precisely aimed to enhance customer networks along with the launch of innovative digital services by both Amdocs and Safaricom resulting in positively influencing the development and growth of the revenue assurance market. However, dependency on human-led services impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Revenue Assurance market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surge in the utility of subscription based economy and escalating focus of businesses on enhancing customer experience. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as escalating adoption of BDT and escalating demand for innovative payment services would create lucrative growth prospects for the Revenue Assurance market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Subex Ltd

Cartesian Ltd

Advanced Technologies & Services Inc

Comware Inc

Hewlett-Packard Company

Equinox Information Systems Inc

Connectiva Systems Inc

Socure

CAMPANA Systems Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Planning and Consulting

Operation and Maintenance

System Integration

Managed Services

By End-User :

SMBs

Large Enterprises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Revenue Assurance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

