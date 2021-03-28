Global Smart Highway Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Smart Highway Market is valued approximately at USD 27.81 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Smart highways comprise of smart computing technologies, sensors and smart monitoring systems all attached into a single monitoring unit. Smart highways monitor traffic congestion on each road and averts the traffic consequently to have a smoother and faster travel. Increasing need for sustainable and reliable roads, increase in the number of vehicles on the road along with the increasing requirement for reducing traffic injuries are key factors that are influencing the global market. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the number of on motor vehicles sales increased to 95 million units in 2018 in comparison to 75 million in 2010. Further, as per the WHO, about 1.35 million people die every year owing to road traffic accidents worldwide. With these road traffic congestion issues there is a necessity to cut the number of road traffic injuries besides smart highways is considered as one of the best solutions to this problem. The numerous components of smart highways such as smart lighting systems, traffic management systems, and speed monitoring techniques are created to decrease road traffic injuries. The increasing awareness pertaining to the gains of smart highways, such as the reduction in traffic congestion, is too propelling the smart highway market substantially. Furthermore, technological advancement in the transportation sector as well as emergence of smart vehicles is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high initial and maintenance cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

ALSO READ: https://articlescad.com/insulation-market-share-sourcing-strategy-downstream-buyers-industry-size-segmentation-analysis-690342.html

The regional analysis of global Smart Highway market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high spending on construction and road infrastructure along with the high investments in connected highway technology in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising adoption of latest technology in infrastructural development, increasing number of road injuries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Highway market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Alcatel-Lucent S.A

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Indra Sistemas SA

Infineon Technologies AG

Intelligent Highway Solutions Inc.

Kapsch AG

LG CNS Co. Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

ALSO READ: https://www.feedsfloor.com/energy/global-small-gas-engines-market-2020-development-strategy-emerging-technologies-global-trends

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Technology:

Smart Transport Management System

Smart Traffic Management System

Communication System

Monitoring System

Other Product Technologies

By Services:

Consultancy Services

Maintenance and Operation Services

Managed Services

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

ALSO READ: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/06/20/1871818/0/en/Automotive-Metal-Die-Casting-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-46-167-5-Million-at-CAGR-of-8-75-by-2023-Automotive-Metal-Die-Casting-Market-Gains-Massive-Revenues-as-Product-Demand-Rises.html

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Smart Highway Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Smart Highway Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Smart Highway Market, by Product Technology, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Smart Highway Market, by Services, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Smart Highway Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Smart Highway Market Dynamics

3.1. Smart Highway Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Smart Highway Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Smart Highway Market, by Product Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Smart Highway Market by Product Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Smart Highway Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Smart Highway Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Smart Transport Management System

5.4.2. Smart Traffic Management System

5.4.3. Communication System

5.4.4. Monitoring System

5.4.5. Other Product Technologies

Chapter 6. Global Smart Highway Market, by Services

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Smart Highway Market by Services, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Smart Highway Market Estimates & Forecasts by Services 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Smart Highway Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Consultancy Services

6.4.2. Maintenance and Operation Services

6.4.3. Managed Services

Chapter 7. Global Smart Highway Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Smart Highway Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Smart Highway Market

7.2.1. U.S. Smart Highway Market

7.2.1.1. Product Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Services breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Smart Highway Market

7.3. Europe Smart Highway Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Smart Highway Market

7.3.2. Germany Smart Highway Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Smart Highway Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Smart Highway Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Smart Highway Market

7.4.2. India Smart Highway Market

7.4.3. Japan Smart Highway Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Highway Market

7.5. Latin America Smart Highway Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Smart Highway Market

7.5.2. Mexico Smart Highway Market

7.6. Rest of The World Smart Highway Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Alcatel-Lucent S.A

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Cisco Systems Inc.

8.2.3. IBM Corporation

8.2.4. Indra Sistemas SA

8.2.5. Infineon Technologies AG

8.2.6. Intelligent Highway Solutions Inc.

8.2.7. Kapsch AG

8.2.8. LG CNS Co. Ltd

8.2.9. Schneider Electric SE

8.2.10. Siemens AG

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. List of secondary sources, used in the study of global Smart Highway market

TABLE 2. List of primary sources, used in the study of global Smart Highway market

TABLE 3. Global Smart Highway market, report scope

TABLE 4. Years considered for the study

TABLE 5. Exchange rates considered

TABLE 6. Global Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by region 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 7. Global Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by Product Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 8. Global Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by Services 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 9. Global Smart Highway market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 10. Global Smart Highway market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 11. Global Smart Highway market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 12. Global Smart Highway market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 13. Global Smart Highway market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 14. Global Smart Highway market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 15. Global Smart Highway market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 16. Global Smart Highway market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 17. Global Smart Highway market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 18. Global Smart Highway market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 19. U.S. Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 20. U.S. Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 21. U.S. Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 22. CANADA Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 23. CANADA Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 24. Canada Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 25. UK Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 26. UK Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 27. UK SMART HIGHWAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 28. Germany Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 29. Germany Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 30. Germany Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 31. Roe Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 32. Roe Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 33. Roe Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 34. China Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 35. China Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 36. China Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 37. India Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 38. India Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 39. India Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 40. Japan Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 41. Japan Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 42. Japan Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 43. ROAPAC Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 44. ROAPAC Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 45. ROAPAC Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 46. Brazil Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 47. Brazil Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 48. Brazil Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 49. Mexico Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 50. Mexico Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 51. Mexico Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 52. ROLA Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 53. ROLA Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 54. ROLA Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 55. ROW Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 56. ROW Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 57. ROW Smart Highway market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)FIG 1. Global Smart Highway market, research methodology

FIG 2. Global Smart Highway market, market estimation techniques

FIG 3. Global market size estimates & forecast methods

FIG 4. Global Smart Highway market, key trends 2019

FIG 5. Global Smart Highway market, growth prospects 2020-2026

FIG 6. Global Smart Highway market, porters 5 force model

FIG 7. Global Smart Highway market, pest analysis

FIG 8. Global Smart Highway market, value chain analysis

FIG 9. Global Smart Highway market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 10. Global Smart Highway market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 11. Global Smart Highway market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 12. Global Smart Highway market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 13. Global Smart Highway market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 14. Global Smart Highway market, regional snapshot 2016 & 2026

FIG 15. North America Smart Highway market 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 16. Europe Smart Highway market 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 17. Asia pacific Smart Highway market 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 18. Latin America Smart Highway market 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 19. Global Smart Highway market, company market share analysis (2019)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 8007

971 0503084105