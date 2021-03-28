Global Smart Railways Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Smart Railways Market is valued approximately at USD 20.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.7% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Smart railways incorporate information and communication technology to the railway structure to provide new-generation services and solutions for rail transport and operations. It also offers reliable and advanced services to commuters to meet the growing consumer demand for safe and efficient services. This helps in improving passenger experience, operational efficiency and offers high returns on investments. The demand for smart railway is accredited to the growing demand for cloud-based services and increased adoption of IoT technology. The emergence of the Internet of Things has driven technological advancements in the areas across the network, sensors, radio access, and other systems. Radio-based communication network offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 3G, and 4G services to utilize smart railways projects. For instance, in July 2019, Cisco aligned with Google, aiming to offer, access to free and high-speed Wireless Fidelity (WiFi) at public locations in India. According to company, Cisco would offer network infrastructure for Google Station Service on numerous public locations, including railway stations. Similarly, in May 2019, Huawei partnered with Bombardier, to provide turnkey communication solutions for yellow and pink monorail lines in Bangkok. The market also seeks opportunities due to the emerging trend of smart cities along with autonomous Trains. However, lack of ICT infrastructure impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Smart Railways market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing have well-established railway infrastructure, and several railway operators in the region use some of the most advanced smart railways solutions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as the emergence of megacities, public-private partnership (PPP) projects for the smart railway system would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Railways market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

ALE International

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Moxa Inc.

Thales Group

General Electric Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Solution

Services

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Smart Railways Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

