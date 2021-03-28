All news

Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market is valued approximately USD 4.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.0% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Soft tissue allografts are a type of substitute tissues used in reconstruction of deficient ligaments, torn menisci, spinal surgeries and osteochondral defects during knee surgeries. Soft tissue allografts have required to undergo a safety screening process in three stages that include donor screening, laboratory testing, and tissue preparation. The use of these allografts has a latent for disease transmission, delayed graft incorporation and host versus donor immunologic reaction to the graft. Further, these allografts are majorly made up of skin, tendons, veins, cartilage and heart valves, and are used for transplant in distinct forms of surgeries. Rise in the incidences of degenerative joint disorders, growing number of the elderly population and escalating demand for soft tissue allografts among athletic patients are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. As per the report published by the Transplant Department of Cleveland Clinic, there were around 30,000 surgeries with allograft tissue are performed every year in the clinics including, meniscal transplants and anterior cruciate ligament procedures. Similarly, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), degenerative joint diseases affect 18.0% women and 9.6% men aged above 60 years with symptomatic osteoarthritis.

 

The regional analysis of global Soft Tissue Allografts market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers, presence of healthcare awareness program for diseases and rise in number of surgical procedures on anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to increase in number of tissue banks and growing aging population in the countries like China and India.

 

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

 

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market in Market Study:

 TABLE OF CONTENTS

 

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Soft Tissue Allografts Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Soft Tissue Allografts Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Soft Tissue Allografts Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Soft Tissue Allografts Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

 

 

