Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market is valued approximately USD 4.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.0% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Soft tissue allografts are a type of substitute tissues used in reconstruction of deficient ligaments, torn menisci, spinal surgeries and osteochondral defects during knee surgeries. Soft tissue allografts have required to undergo a safety screening process in three stages that include donor screening, laboratory testing, and tissue preparation. The use of these allografts has a latent for disease transmission, delayed graft incorporation and host versus donor immunologic reaction to the graft. Further, these allografts are majorly made up of skin, tendons, veins, cartilage and heart valves, and are used for transplant in distinct forms of surgeries. Rise in the incidences of degenerative joint disorders, growing number of the elderly population and escalating demand for soft tissue allografts among athletic patients are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. As per the report published by the Transplant Department of Cleveland Clinic, there were around 30,000 surgeries with allograft tissue are performed every year in the clinics including, meniscal transplants and anterior cruciate ligament procedures. Similarly, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), degenerative joint diseases affect 18.0% women and 9.6% men aged above 60 years with symptomatic osteoarthritis. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for soft tissue allografts, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, thehigh cost of the treatment, aided with unfavorable reimbursement policies are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Soft Tissue Allografts market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers, presence of healthcare awareness program for diseases and rise in number of surgical procedures on anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to increase in number of tissue banks and growing aging population in the countries like China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Allergan Plc

Braun Melsungen AG

CONMED Corporation

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.

AlonSource Group

Becton Dickinson and Company

Arthrex, Inc.

Bone Bank Allografts

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cartilage Allograft

Tendon Allograft

Meniscus Allograft

Dental Allograft

Others

By Application:

Orthopedic

Dentistry

Wound Care

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Aesthetic Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Dental Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

