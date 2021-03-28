Global Transportation Management System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Transportation Management System (TMS) Market is valued approximately USD 70 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Transportation Management System is a platform designed to streamline the transportation process. . That eradicates human error and enhance the effectiveness of the business. This TMS is the necessity for reverse logistics procedure. This technology evaluates and report complete shipping data, monitor vendor and carrier accomplishment, improve routing and mode, and also gives end-to-end visibility of transportation movement. Digital Revolution in Transport is one of the key driving forces in the market growth. Through these digital technologies, such as Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) and collaboration platforms, TMS providers are discovering ways to fulfill real-time economy demand for a timely and faster accomplishment of business process in each industry. Timing, Speed, optimization and efficiency are the key factors in transportation and logistics, which are attainable owing to the implementation of digital technologies. Consequently, the digital technologies are revolutionizing the landscape of the transportation industry, thus encouraging TMS vendors and third-party sources to incorporate digitized systems for transportation activities and supply chain management. For instance, in January 2017, MercuryGate International introduced its Logistics Integrator Program to combine the proficiency of MercuryGate’s TMS technology with pre-certified Logistics Services Providers (LSPs). Similarly, In May 2017, Oracle added new capabilities to its logistic cloud solutions, namely, Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) Cloud and Oracle Global Trade Management (GTM) Cloud. The new capabilities are expected to modernize the transportation process, upsurge the rate of perfect order performance, and decrease the order cycle times. Furthermore, advent of IoT and Big Data is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high installation and integration costs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

ALSO READ: https://articlescad.com/ethyl-acetate-industry-opportunities-business-growth-comprehensive-analysis-competitive-landscape-690127.html

The regional analysis of global Transportation Management System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the integration of GPS and route planning system. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as increasing international trade, particularly in emerging economies, such as China and India, growing economies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Transportation Management System market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Manhattan Associates

Descartes Systems Group

JDA Software, Inc.

CTSI-Global

Inet-Logistics GMBH

BluJay Solutions

MercuryGate International, Inc.

Efkon AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Transportation mode:

Railways

Roadways

Airways

Maritime

By Component:

Solution type

Hardware

Services

By Application:

Consumer goods and retail

Parcel and package

Fire station

Hospital

Travel and tourism

Mining

Others

By Deployment mode:

Hosted

On-premises

ALSO READ: https://geeksarticle.com/concentrated-solar-power-csp-market-analytical-overview-segmentation-competitive-landscape-and-industry-poised-for-rapid-growth-2025/

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

ALSO READ: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/06/25/1873751/0/en/Gas-to-Liquid-GTL-Market-Anticipated-to-Develop-with-a-CAGR-of-7-42-by-2022-GTL-Industry-Eyeing-for-an-Astronomical-Growth.html

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Transportation Management System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Transportation Management System Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Transportation Management System Market, by Transportation mode, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Transportation Management System Market, by Component, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Transportation Management System Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Transportation Management System Market, by Deployment mode, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Transportation Management System Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Transportation Management System Market Dynamics

3.1. Transportation Management System Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Transportation Management System Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Transportation Management System Market, by Transportation mode

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Transportation Management System Market by Transportation mode, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Transportation Management System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Transportation mode 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Transportation Management System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Railways

5.4.2. Roadways

5.4.3. Airways

5.4.4. Maritime

Chapter 6. Global Transportation Management System Market, by Component

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Transportation Management System Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Transportation Management System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Transportation Management System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Solution type

6.4.2. Hardware

6.4.3. Services

Chapter 7. Global Transportation Management System Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Transportation Management System Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Transportation Management System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Transportation Management System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Consumer goods and retail

7.4.2. Parcel and package

7.4.3. Fire station

7.4.4. Hospital

7.4.5. Travel and tourism

7.4.6. Mining

7.4.7. Others

Chapter 8. Global Transportation Management System Market, by Deployment mode

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Transportation Management System Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Transportation Management System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Transportation Management System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Hosted

8.4.2. On-premises

Chapter 9. Global Transportation Management System Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Transportation Management System Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Transportation Management System Market

9.2.1. U.S. Transportation Management System Market

9.2.1.1. Transportation mode breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.2. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.4. Deployment mode breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.2. Canada Transportation Management System Market

9.3. Europe Transportation Management System Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Transportation Management System Market

9.3.2. Germany Transportation Management System Market

9.3.3. Rest of Europe Transportation Management System Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Transportation Management System Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Transportation Management System Market

9.4.2. India Transportation Management System Market

9.4.3. Japan Transportation Management System Market

9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Transportation Management System Market

9.5. Latin America Transportation Management System Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Transportation Management System Market

9.5.2. Mexico Transportation Management System Market

9.6. Rest of The World Transportation Management System Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. SAP SE

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Oracle Corporation

10.2.3. Manhattan Associates

10.2.4. Descartes Systems Group

10.2.5. JDA Software, Inc.

10.2.6. CTSI-Global

10.2.7. Inet-Logistics GMBH

10.2.8. BluJay Solutions

10.2.9. MercuryGate International, Inc.

10.2.10. Efkon AG

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. List of secondary sources, used in the study of global Transportation Management System market

TABLE 2. List of primary sources, used in the study of global Transportation Management System market

TABLE 3. Global Transportation Management System market, report scope

TABLE 4. Years considered for the study

TABLE 5. Exchange rates considered

TABLE 6. Global Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by region 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 7. Global Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by Transportation mode 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 8. Global Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 9. Global Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 10. Global Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by Deployment mode 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 11. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 12. Global Transportation Management System market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 13. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 14. Global Transportation Management System market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 15. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 16. Global Transportation Management System market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 17. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 18. Global Transportation Management System market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 19. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 20. Global Transportation Management System market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 21. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 22. Global Transportation Management System market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 23. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 24. Global Transportation Management System market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 25. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 26. Global Transportation Management System market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 27. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 28. Global Transportation Management System market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 29. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 30. Global Transportation Management System market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 31. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 32. Global Transportation Management System market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 33. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 34. Global Transportation Management System market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 35. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 36. Global Transportation Management System market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 37. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 38. Global Transportation Management System market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 39. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 40. Global Transportation Management System market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 41. U.S. Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 42. U.S. Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 43. U.S. Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 44. CANADA Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 45. CANADA Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 46. Canada Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 47. UK Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 48. UK Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 49. UK TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 50. Germany Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 51. Germany Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 52. Germany Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 53. Roe Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 54. Roe Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 55. Roe Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 56. China Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 57. China Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 58. China Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 59. India Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 60. India Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 61. India Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 62. Japan Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 63. Japan Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 64. Japan Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 65. ROAPAC Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 66. ROAPAC Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 67. ROAPAC Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 68. Brazil Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 69. Brazil Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 70. Brazil Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 71. Mexico Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 72. Mexico Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 73. Mexico Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 74. ROLA Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 75. ROLA Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 76. ROLA Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 77. ROW Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 78. ROW Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

TABLE 79. ROW Transportation Management System market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD Billion)FIG 1. Global Transportation Management System market, research methodology

FIG 2. Global Transportation Management System market, market estimation techniques

FIG 3. Global market size estimates & forecast methods

FIG 4. Global Transportation Management System market, key trends 2019

FIG 5. Global Transportation Management System market, growth prospects 2020-2026

FIG 6. Global Transportation Management System market, porters 5 force model

FIG 7. Global Transportation Management System market, pest analysis

FIG 8. Global Transportation Management System market, value chain analysis

FIG 9. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 10. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 11. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 12. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 13. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 14. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 15. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 16. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 17. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 18. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 19. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 20. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 21. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 22. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 23. Global Transportation Management System market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 24. Global Transportation Management System market, regional snapshot 2016 & 2026

FIG 25. North America Transportation Management System market 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 26. Europe Transportation Management System market 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 27. Asia pacific Transportation Management System market 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 28. Latin America Transportation Management System market 2016 & 2026 (USD Billion)

FIG 29. Global Transportation Management System market, company market share analysis (2019)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 8007

971 0503084105