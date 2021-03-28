Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market is valued approximately USD 7.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Video surveillance storage is the method of storing real-time video data generated by surveillance cameras on storage devices. The data can then be recovered in the future for investigation of any event or actions which can be treated as an evidence for a situation in either file or block format. Video surveillance systems are used for campus safety , , airport safety, hospital and patient safety, stadium safety and police safety among others. Furthermore, video surveillance cameras are utilized to capture substantial amounts of information requiring scaling of network bandwidth and storage capacity. Usage of video surveillance in organizations across each vertical is growing, mounting up new challenges related to handling surveillance systems and storing the exponentially increasing volume of raw video footage. Numerous large enterprises use more than 100 cameras on an average, which function 24*7 around the clock collecting feed. Hence with the number of surveillance cameras increasing and the worth of video analytics projected to grow, so is the need for video surveillance storage.

ALSO READ: https://articlescad.com/uv-adhesives-market-growth-comprehensive-analysis-competitive-landscape-prospects-and-potential-690649.html

The regional analysis of global Video Surveillance Storage market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing surveillance data and need for cloud-based storage solutions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as adoption of video surveillance across various enterprises and the need for storage facilities along with video analytics such as motion detection, object detection and various tools would create lucrative growth prospects for the Video Surveillance Storage market across Asia-Pacific region.

ALSO READ: https://www.feedsfloor.com/energy/pneumatic-conveying-systems-market-size-trends-growth-industry-analysis-share-and-forecast

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/06/20/1871644/0/en/Automotive-Curtain-Airbags-Market-Valuation-Prognosticated-to-Touch-USD-4-33-Billion-Mark-By-2023-Rising-Cases-of-Road-Accidents-Set-to-Favor-Growth-of-the-Global-Vehicles-Curtain-.html

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Video Surveillance Storage Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Product, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Storage Media, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Deployment Modes, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Vertical, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105