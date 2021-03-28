Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market is valued approximately USD 7.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Video surveillance storage is the method of storing real-time video data generated by surveillance cameras on storage devices. The data can then be recovered in the future for investigation of any event or actions which can be treated as an evidence for a situation in either file or block format. Video surveillance systems are used for campus safety , , airport safety, hospital and patient safety, stadium safety and police safety among others. Furthermore, video surveillance cameras are utilized to capture substantial amounts of information requiring scaling of network bandwidth and storage capacity. Usage of video surveillance in organizations across each vertical is growing, mounting up new challenges related to handling surveillance systems and storing the exponentially increasing volume of raw video footage. Numerous large enterprises use more than 100 cameras on an average, which function 24*7 around the clock collecting feed. Hence with the number of surveillance cameras increasing and the worth of video analytics projected to grow, so is the need for video surveillance storage. As the number of video surveillance cameras shipped globally in 2006 was 10 million and it crossed over 100 million in 2016 and 130 million in 2018. Furthermore, the increasing demand for IP cameras and video surveillance and storage for the safety of the public places is increasing. As the number of crimes and attacks are increasing across the world. This propels the government to install CCTVs in most of the public places for the security and safety of the population. The Storage of these video surveillance also aids in determining the culprit of the attack. Hence fueling the market for Video Surveillance Storage market. However, low awareness regarding video surveillance and latest storage technologies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, rise of internet of things and adoption of Cloud based services present an opportunistic market for the Video Surveillance storage.

ALSO READ: https://articlescad.com/uv-adhesives-market-growth-comprehensive-analysis-competitive-landscape-prospects-and-potential-690649.html

The regional analysis of global Video Surveillance Storage market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing surveillance data and need for cloud-based storage solutions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as adoption of video surveillance across various enterprises and the need for storage facilities along with video analytics such as motion detection, object detection and various tools would create lucrative growth prospects for the Video Surveillance Storage market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cisco Systems Inc (US)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Dell (US)

Honeywell International Inc (US)

Avigilon (Canada)

NetApp Inc. (US)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Seagate Technology PLC (US)

Quantum Corporation (US)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

ALSO READ: https://www.feedsfloor.com/energy/pneumatic-conveying-systems-market-size-trends-growth-industry-analysis-share-and-forecast

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Products:

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

Video Recorders

By Storage Media:

Hard Disk Drive (HDD)

Solid State Drive (SSD)

By Deployment modes:

Cloud

On-premises

By Application:

Commercial

Defence/Military

City Surveillance

Industrial

By Verticals:

Government and Defence

Education

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing,

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

ALSO READ: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/06/20/1871644/0/en/Automotive-Curtain-Airbags-Market-Valuation-Prognosticated-to-Touch-USD-4-33-Billion-Mark-By-2023-Rising-Cases-of-Road-Accidents-Set-to-Favor-Growth-of-the-Global-Vehicles-Curtain-.html

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Video Surveillance Storage Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Product, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Storage Media, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Deployment Modes, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Vertical, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Dynamics

3.1. Video Surveillance Storage Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Video Surveillance Storage Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Storage Area Network (SAN)

5.4.2. Network Attached Storage (NAS)

5.4.3. Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

5.4.4. Video Recorders

Chapter 6. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Storage Media

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market by Storage Media, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Estimates & Forecasts by Storage Media 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Video Surveillance Storage Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hard Disk Drive (HDD)

6.4.2. Solid State Drive (SSD)

Chapter 7. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Deployment Modes

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market by Deployment Modes, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Modes 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Video Surveillance Storage Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Cloud

7.4.2. On-premises

Chapter 8. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Application

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Video Surveillance Storage Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Commercial

8.4.2. Defence/Military

8.4.3. City Surveillance

8.4.4. Industrial

Chapter 9. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Vertical

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market by Vertical, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vertical 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

9.4. Video Surveillance Storage Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Government and Defence

9.4.2. Education

9.4.3. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

9.4.4. Manufacturing,

9.4.5. Energy and Utilities

9.4.6. Transportation and Logistics

9.4.7. Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

9.4.8. Others

Chapter 10. Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, Regional Analysis

10.1. Video Surveillance Storage Market, Regional Market Snapshot

10.2. North America Video Surveillance Storage Market

10.2.1. U.S. Video Surveillance Storage Market

10.2.1.1. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.2. Storage Media breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.3. Deployment Modes breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.4. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.5. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.2. Canada Video Surveillance Storage Market

10.3. Europe Video Surveillance Storage Market Snapshot

10.3.1. U.K. Video Surveillance Storage Market

10.3.2. Germany Video Surveillance Storage Market

10.3.3. Rest of Europe Video Surveillance Storage Market

10.4. Asia-Pacific Video Surveillance Storage Market Snapshot

10.4.1. China Video Surveillance Storage Market

10.4.2. India Video Surveillance Storage Market

10.4.3. Japan Video Surveillance Storage Market

10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Video Surveillance Storage Market

10.5. Latin America Video Surveillance Storage Market Snapshot

10.5.1. Brazil Video Surveillance Storage Market

10.5.2. Mexico Video Surveillance Storage Market

10.6. Rest of The World Video Surveillance Storage Market

Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence

11.1. Top Market Strategies

11.2. Company Profiles

11.2.1. Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

11.2.1.1. Key Information

11.2.1.2. Overview

11.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

11.2.1.4. Product Summary

11.2.1.5. Recent Developments

11.2.2. Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

11.2.3. Dell (US)

11.2.4. Honeywell International Inc. (US)

11.2.5. Avigilon (Canada)

11.2.6. NetApp Inc. (US)

11.2.7. Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

11.2.8. Seagate Technology PLC (US)

11.2.9. Quantum Corporation (US)

11.2.10. Schneider Electric SE (France)

Chapter 12. Research Process

12.1. Research Process

12.1.1. Data Mining

12.1.2. Analysis

12.1.3. Market Estimation

12.1.4. Validation

12.1.5. Publishing

12.2. Research Attributes

12.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. List of secondary sources, used in the study of global Video Surveillance Storage market

TABLE 2. List of primary sources, used in the study of global Video Surveillance Storage market

TABLE 3. Global Video Surveillance Storage market, report scope

TABLE 4. Years considered for the study

TABLE 5. Exchange rates considered

TABLE 6. Global Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by region 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 7. Global Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 8. Global Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by Storage Media 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 9. Global Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by Deployment Modes 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 10. Global Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 11. Global Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by Vertical 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 12. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 13. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 14. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 15. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 16. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 17. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 18. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 19. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 20. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 21. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 22. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 23. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 24. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 25. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 26. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 27. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 28. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 29. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 30. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 31. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 32. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 33. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 34. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 35. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 36. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 37. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 38. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 39. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 40. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 41. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 42. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 43. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 44. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 45. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 46. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 47. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 48. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 49. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 50. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 51. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 52. U.S. Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 53. U.S. Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 54. U.S. Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 55. Canada Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 56. Canada Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 57. Canada Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 58. UK Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 59. UK Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 60. UK Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 61. Germany Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 62. Germany Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 63. Germany Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 64. RoE Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 65. RoE Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 66. RoE Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 67. China Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 68. China Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 69. China Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 70. India Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 71. India Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 72. India Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 73. Japan Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 74. Japan Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 75. Japan Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 76. RoAPAC Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 77. RoAPAC Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 78. RoAPAC Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 79. Brazil Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 80. Brazil Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 81. Brazil Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 82. Mexico Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 83. Mexico Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 84. Mexico Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 85. RoLA Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 86. RoLA Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 87. RoLA Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 88. RoW Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 89. RoW Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 90. RoW Video Surveillance Storage market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)FIG 1. Global Video Surveillance Storage market, research methodology

FIG 2. Global Video Surveillance Storage market, market estimation techniques

FIG 1. Global market size estimates & forecast methods

FIG 2. Global Video Surveillance Storage market, key trends 2019

FIG 3. Global Video Surveillance Storage market, growth prospects 2020-2026

FIG 4. Global Video Surveillance Storage market, porters 5 force model

FIG 5. Global Video Surveillance Storage market, pest analysis

FIG 6. Global Video Surveillance Storage market, value chain analysis

FIG 7. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 8. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 9. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 10. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 11. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 12. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 13. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 14. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 15. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 16. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 17. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 18. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 19. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 20. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 21. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 22. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 23. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 24. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 25. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 26. Global Video Surveillance Storage market by segment, 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 27. Global Video Surveillance Storage market, regional snapshot 2016 & 2026

FIG 28. North America Video Surveillance Storage market 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 29. Europe Video Surveillance Storage market 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 30. Asia pacific Video Surveillance Storage market 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 31. Latin America Video Surveillance Storage market 2016 & 2026 (USD billion)

FIG 32. Global Video Surveillance Storage market, company market share analysis (2019)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 8007

971 0503084105