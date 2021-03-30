All news

1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market in France – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market in France – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

1,3-Butanediol (also known as 1,3-butylene glycol, butane-1,3-diol, or 1,3-dihydroxybutane) is a diol used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacture of polyester plasticizers and other products. It finds some use as a solvent for flavorings and as a humectant in pet foods, tobacco and cosmetics. It is one of four stable structural isomers of butanediol. In biology, 1,3-butanediol is used as a hypoglycaemic agent. 1,3-Butanediol can be converted into β-hydroxybutyrate and serve as a substrate for brain metabolism.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) in France, including the following market information:
France 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
France 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Top Five Competitors in France 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market 2019 (%)
The global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market was valued at 95 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 115.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. While the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fiberglass-swimming-pools-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-19

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-stationery-rubber-bands-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-15

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
France 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Chemical Synthesis
Fermentation

France 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
France 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Cosmetic
Industrial

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ultra-high-performance-uhp-tire-market-research-report-2021-forecast-to-2026-2021-03-13

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)
Total France 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
OXEA
DAICEL

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Overall Market Size
2.1 France 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 France 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 France 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top France 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 France 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 France 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 France 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 France Manufacturers 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Players in France
3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Companies
3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Companies

…continued

[email protected]

Contact Details:

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Patio Furniture Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe | Explored in Latest Research

mangesh

The latest report on the Patio Furniture market by In4Research provides a brief overview of the Industry along with the product definition and market scope. The sections following the introductory chapter provide an in-depth study of the Patio Furniture market based on extensive research analysis. Along with the market dynamics, the report also presents a […]
All news News

Modular Data Center Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Modular Data Center Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Modular Data Center market. The research report will give the total global market revenue with historical analysis, metrics […]
All news

Global DMLS 3D Printing Market Share 2020 by Companies: , Stratasys, Materialise, 3D Systems, GE, Protolabs

anita_adroit

” The study provides precise statistics on the costs, sales, market share, and performance of service providers. In addition, the Global DMLS 3D Printing study focuses mainly on current technologies, potential opportunities, growth, as well as latent traps. The DMLS 3D Printing business study includes a complete overview of the present situation and the prospects […]