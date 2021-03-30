All news

1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

1,3-Butanediol (also known as 1,3-butylene glycol, butane-1,3-diol, or 1,3-dihydroxybutane) is a diol used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacture of polyester plasticizers and other products. It finds some use as a solvent for flavorings and as a humectant in pet foods, tobacco and cosmetics. It is one of four stable structural isomers of butanediol. In biology, 1,3-butanediol is used as a hypoglycaemic agent. 1,3-Butanediol can be converted into β-hydroxybutyrate and serve as a substrate for brain metabolism.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-iohexol-cas-66108-95-0-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-03-19

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) in India, including the following market information:
India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Top Five Competitors in India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market 2019 (%)
The global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market was valued at 95 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 115.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. While the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-construction-spending-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-15

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Chemical Synthesis
Fermentation

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-aerospace-oxygen-system-market-research-report-2021-forecast-to-2026-2021-03-13

India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Cosmetic
Industrial

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)
Total India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
OXEA
DAICEL

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Overall Market Size
2.1 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 India Manufacturers 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Players in India
3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Companies
3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Companies

…continued

[email protected]

Contact Details:

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news Energy News Space

New Rising Market of Offshore Sailing Spray-tops Market Report by 2026

reportsweb

Global Offshore Sailing Spray-tops Industry Report 2026 is a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the Offshore Sailing Spray-tops Market. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Offshore Sailing Spray-tops Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, […]
All news

Lotus Root Seeds Market Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to Be Experienced 2021-2030

atul

Lotus Root Seeds Market 2020-2025 report offers a comprehensive valuation of the marketplace. The report examines factors influencing growth of the market along with detailing of the key trends, drivers, restraints, regional trends, and opportunities. Moreover, Reports Intellect provides a competitive landscape to the companies and their strategic developments. Each segment is examined carefully by […]
All news

Global Chloramphenicol Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Top Players, Key Country Analysis, Trends and Forecast till 2025

anita_adroit

“The Global Chloramphenicol Market research report is specially offered for the regional and local markets. The report also contains comprehensive competitive landscape analysis, growth trends, and key regions expansion status is precisely studied. Likewise, development policies and plans are broadly analyzed in this research study. Price structures and manufacturing procedures are also presented in this […]