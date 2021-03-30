1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

1,3-Butanediol (also known as 1,3-butylene glycol, butane-1,3-diol, or 1,3-dihydroxybutane) is a diol used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacture of polyester plasticizers and other products. It finds some use as a solvent for flavorings and as a humectant in pet foods, tobacco and cosmetics. It is one of four stable structural isomers of butanediol. In biology, 1,3-butanediol is used as a hypoglycaemic agent. 1,3-Butanediol can be converted into β-hydroxybutyrate and serve as a substrate for brain metabolism.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) in India, including the following market information:

India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Top Five Competitors in India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market 2019 (%)

The global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market was valued at 95 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 115.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. While the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Chemical Synthesis

Fermentation

India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cosmetic

Industrial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)

Total India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

OXEA

DAICEL

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Overall Market Size

2.1 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Companies

…continued

