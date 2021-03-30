All news

1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market in Malaysia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

,3-Butanediol (also known as 1,3-butylene glycol, butane-1,3-diol, or 1,3-dihydroxybutane) is a diol used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacture of polyester plasticizers and other products. It finds some use as a solvent for flavorings and as a humectant in pet foods, tobacco and cosmetics. It is one of four stable structural isomers of butanediol. In biology, 1,3-butanediol is used as a hypoglycaemic agent. 1,3-Butanediol can be converted into β-hydroxybutyrate and serve as a substrate for brain metabolism.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Malaysia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market 2019 (%)
The global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market was valued at 95 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 115.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. While the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
Malaysia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Chemical Synthesis
Fermentation

Malaysia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
Malaysia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Cosmetic
Industrial

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)
Total Malaysia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
OXEA
DAICEL

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Malaysia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Overall Market Size
2.1 Malaysia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Malaysia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Malaysia 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

