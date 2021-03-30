All news

1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

1,3-Butanediol (also known as 1,3-butylene glycol, butane-1,3-diol, or 1,3-dihydroxybutane) is a diol used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacture of polyester plasticizers and other products. It finds some use as a solvent for flavorings and as a humectant in pet foods, tobacco and cosmetics. It is one of four stable structural isomers of butanediol. In biology, 1,3-butanediol is used as a hypoglycaemic agent. 1,3-Butanediol can be converted into β-hydroxybutyrate and serve as a substrate for brain metabolism.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
South Korea 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market 2019 (%)
The global 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market was valued at 95 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 115.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. While the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-active-and-modified-atmospheric-packaging-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-19

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
South Korea 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Chemical Synthesis
Fermentation

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-composite-adhesives-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-15

South Korea 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
South Korea 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Cosmetic
Industrial

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-door-closure-market-research-report-2021-forecast-to-2026-2021-03-13

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)
Total South Korea 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
OXEA
DAICEL

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 South Korea 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Overall Market Size
2.1 South Korea 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 South Korea 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 South Korea 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top South Korea 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 South Korea 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 South Korea 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 South Korea 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 South Korea Manufacturers 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Players in South Korea
3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Companies
3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,3-butylene Glycol (CAS 107-88-0) Companies

…continued

[email protected]

Contact Details:

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

2021-2025 Digital Service Unit Market | Global Analysis, Modeling, Risk Factors, Growth Strategies, Drivers, Dynamics, Forecast and more | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Digital Service Unit Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Digital Service Unit market for 2021-2026. The “Digital Service Unit Market Report” further describes detailed information […]
All news

In-depth Research on Anti counterfeit Market Business Status, Industry Trends and Outlook 2020 to 2026

mangesh

The Latest Released Anti counterfeit market study has evaluated the future growth potential of the Global Anti counterfeit Industry and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. […]
All news News

Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth By 2027 | DataIntelo

Alex

The Global Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market report by dataintelo provides a detailed analysis of the area marketplace expanding; competitive landscape; global, regional, and country-level market size; impact market players; market growth analysis; market share; opportunities analysis; product launches; recent developments; sales analysis; segmentation growth; technological innovations; and value chain optimization. This is a latest […]