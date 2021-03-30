Wireless Audio Device Market R & D including top key players Apple(Beats), SAMSUNG(Harman), Google, Amazon, Sonos

All news

Micronized rubber powder (MRP) is classified as fine, dry, powdered elastomeric crumb rubber in which a significant proportion of particles are less than 100 µm and free of foreign particulates (metal, fiber, etc.). MRP particle size distributions typically range from 180 µm to 10 µm. Narrower distributions can be achieved depending on the classification technology.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Micronized Rubber Powder in Germany, including the following market information:
Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Market 2019 (%)
The global Micronized Rubber Powder market was valued at 43 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 53 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. While the Micronized Rubber Powder market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Micronized Rubber Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Micronized Rubber Powder production and consumption in Germany
Total Market by Segment:
Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
＜75 μm
75-105 μm
105-177 μm
177-400 μm
Others

 

Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Rubber
Plastics
Coatings
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Micronized Rubber Powder Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Micronized Rubber Powder Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Lehigh Technologies
Saudi Rubber Products
Entech

 

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Micronized Rubber Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Micronized Rubber Powder Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Micronized Rubber Powder Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Germany Manufacturers Micronized Rubber Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micronized Rubber Powder Players in Germany
3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Micronized Rubber Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micronized Rubber Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 ＜75 μm
4.1.3 75-105 μm
4.1.4 105-177 μm
4.1.5 177-400 μm
4.1.6 Others
4.2 By Type – Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Germany Micronized Rubber Powder Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

 

