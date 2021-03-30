All news

Truck Telematics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Truck Telematics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Telematics is a combination of the words telecommunications and informatics. Telematics, in a broad sense, is any integrated use of telecommunications with information and communications technology. It is the technology of sending, receiving and storing information relating to remote objects – like vehicles – via telecommunication devices.

Truck telematics is a way of monitoring the location, movement, status and behavior of a vehicle within a fleet. This is achieved through a combination of a GPS receiver and an electronic GSM device that is installed in each vehicle, which then communicates with the user and web-based software.

Truck telematics is mainly composed of three parts: terminal (hardware), software (mobile Hardwired Install Telematics APP, Client PC) and cloud platform.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Truck Telematics in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Truck Telematics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Truck Telematics Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Truck Telematics businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Truck Telematics in Vietnam. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Truck Telematics market size in 2020 and the next few years in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Truck Telematics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Vietnam Truck Telematics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Plug and Play Telematics
Hardwired Install Telematics

Vietnam Truck Telematics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Vietnam Truck Telematics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Light Truck
Heavy Truck

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Truck Telematics Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Truck Telematics Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Trimble
Wabco
Continental
CalAmp
Delphi
Bosch
GEOTAB
Automatic
Actsoft
Telic
Mojio
Xirgo Technologies
e6gps

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Truck Telematics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Truck Telematics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Vietnam Truck Telematics Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Truck Telematics Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Truck Telematics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Truck Telematics Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Vietnam Truck Telematics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Vietnam Truck Telematics Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Truck Telematics Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 Vietnam Manufacturers Truck Telematics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck Telematics Players in Vietnam
3.6.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Truck Telematics Companies
3.6.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck Telematics Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Truck Telematics Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Plug and Play Telematics
4.1.3 Hardwired Install Telematics
4.2 By Type – Vietnam Truck Telematics Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Truck Telematics Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Truck Telematics Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Truck Telematics Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Truck Telematics Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Light Truck
5.1.3 Heavy Truck
5.2 By Application – Vietnam Truck Telematics Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Truck Telematics Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Truck Telematics Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Truck Telematics Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

..…continued.

All news

