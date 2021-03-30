Automotive Gear Shifter Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Automotive gear Shifter is a metal lever attached to the shift assembly in a manual transmission-equipped automobile and is used to change gears. In an automatic transmission-equipped vehicle, a similar device is known as a gear selector. A gear stick will normally be used to change gear whilst depressing the clutch pedal with the left foot to disengage the engine from the drivetrain and wheels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Gear Shifter in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Automotive Gear Shifter Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Automotive Gear Shifter Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea Automotive Gear Shifter Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Automotive Gear Shifter Market 2019 (%)

The global Automotive Gear Shifter market was valued at 2957.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3474.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. While the Automotive Gear Shifter market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Gear Shifter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automotive Gear Shifter production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Automotive Gear Shifter Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Automotive Gear Shifter Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Mechanical Gear Shifter

Electronic Gear Shifter

South Korea Automotive Gear Shifter Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Automotive Gear Shifter Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Automotive Gear Shifter Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Automotive Gear Shifter Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Automotive Gear Shifter Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea Automotive Gear Shifter Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kongsberg

ZF

GHSP

SL

Sila

Ficosa

Fuji Kiko

Kostal

DURA

Tokai Rika

Ningbo Gaofa

Chongqing Downwind

