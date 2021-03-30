All news

Barium Sulfate Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Barium sulfate with the chemical formula BaSO4. It is a white crystalline solid that is odorless. It occurs as the mineral barite, which is the main commercial source.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Barium Sulfate in India, including the following market information:
India Barium Sulfate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Barium Sulfate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
India Barium Sulfate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in India Barium Sulfate Market 2019 (%)

The global Barium Sulfate market was valued at 557 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 666.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. While the Barium Sulfate market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Barium Sulfate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Barium Sulfate production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:
India Barium Sulfate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
India Barium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50>0.5μm）
Ultra – fine Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50≤0.5μm）

India Barium Sulfate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
India Barium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Paints & Coating Industry
Plastic Industry
Rubber Industry
Ink Industry
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total India Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Shenzhou Jiaxin Chemical
Sachtleben Chemie GmbH
Redstar
Shanxi Fuhua Chem
Long Fu Group
Onmillion Nano Material
Xingtang Xuri Chemical
Hoten
Lianzhuang Technology
Cimbar
Sakai Chem

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Barium Sulfate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Barium Sulfate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Barium Sulfate Overall Market Size
2.1 India Barium Sulfate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Barium Sulfate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Barium Sulfate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Barium Sulfate Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top India Barium Sulfate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 India Barium Sulfate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 India Barium Sulfate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 India Barium Sulfate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Barium Sulfate Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 India Manufacturers Barium Sulfate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barium Sulfate Players in India
3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Barium Sulfate Companies
3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barium Sulfate Companies

…continued

