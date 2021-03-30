Brake Pads Market in UK – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Brake Pads are components of brake systems used in automotive and other applications. Brake pads are friction materials which bound to the surface that faces the brake rotor and take the brunt of the frictional force necessary to stop the car. In a disc brake system, the brake pedal activates a hydraulic line which squeezes the calipers against the rotors of the car’s tires. Pads are positioned between the calipers and the rotors to absorb the energy and heat, and then provide enough grips to stop the car.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Brake Pads in UK, including the following market information:

UK Brake Pads Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Brake Pads Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

UK Brake Pads Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK Brake Pads Market 2019 (%)

The global Brake Pads market was valued at 11130 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11780 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period. While the Brake Pads market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Brake Pads manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Brake Pads production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Brake Pads Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

UK Brake Pads Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Non-asbestos Organic Brake Pads

Semi Metallic Brake Pads

Low Metallic NAO Brake Pads

Ceramic Brake Pads

UK Brake Pads Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

UK Brake Pads Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

OEMs Market

Aftermarket

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Brake Pads Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Brake Pads Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Brake Pads Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total UK Brake Pads Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Federal Mogul

TRW

Nisshinbo

Akebono

MAT Holdings

Delphi Automotive

ITT

Sangsin Brake

Sumitomo

Hitachi Chemical

ATE

BREMBO

ADVICS

Acdelco

Brake Parts Inc

ICER

Fras-le

EBC Brakes

ABS Friction

Shandong Gold Phoenix

Shangdong xinyi

SAL-FER

Hunan BoYun

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Brake Pads Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Brake Pads Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Brake Pads Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Brake Pads Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Brake Pads Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Brake Pads Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Brake Pads Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Brake Pads Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Brake Pads Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Brake Pads Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Brake Pads Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Brake Pads Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Brake Pads Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brake Pads Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Brake Pads Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brake Pads Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Brake Pads Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Non-asbestos Organic Brake Pads

4.1.3 Semi Metallic Brake Pads

4.1.4 Low Metallic NAO Brake Pads

4.1.5 Ceramic Brake Pads

4.2 By Type – UK Brake Pads Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Brake Pads Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Brake Pads Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Brake Pads Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Brake Pads Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Brake Pads Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Brake Pads Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Brake Pads Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Brake Pads Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Brake Pads Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 OEMs Market

5.1.3 Aftermarket

5.2 By Application – UK Brake Pads Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Brake Pads Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Brake Pads Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Brake Pads Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Brake Pads Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Brake Pads Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Brake Pads Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Brake Pads Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Brake Pads Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Federal Mogul

6.1.1 Federal Mogul Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Federal Mogul Business Overview

6.1.3 Federal Mogul Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Federal Mogul Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Federal Mogul Key News

6.2 TRW

6.2.1 TRW Corporate Summary

6.2.2 TRW Business Overview

6.2.3 TRW Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 TRW Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 TRW Key News

6.3 Nisshinbo

6.3.1 Nisshinbo Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Nisshinbo Business Overview

6.3.3 Nisshinbo Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Nisshinbo Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Nisshinbo Key News

6.4 Akebono

6.4.1 Akebono Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Akebono Business Overview

6.4.3 Akebono Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Akebono Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Akebono Key News

6.5 MAT Holdings

6.5.1 MAT Holdings Corporate Summary

6.5.2 MAT Holdings Business Overview

6.5.3 MAT Holdings Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 MAT Holdings Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.5.5 MAT Holdings Key News

6.6 Delphi Automotive

6.6.1 Delphi Automotive Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Delphi Automotive Business Overview

6.6.3 Delphi Automotive Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Delphi Automotive Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Delphi Automotive Key News

6.7 ITT

6.6.1 ITT Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ITT Business Overview

6.6.3 ITT Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 ITT Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.7.5 ITT Key News

6.8 Sangsin Brake

6.8.1 Sangsin Brake Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Sangsin Brake Business Overview

6.8.3 Sangsin Brake Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Sangsin Brake Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Sangsin Brake Key News

6.9 Sumitomo

6.9.1 Sumitomo Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Sumitomo Business Overview

6.9.3 Sumitomo Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Sumitomo Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Sumitomo Key News

6.10 Hitachi Chemical

6.10.1 Hitachi Chemical Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Hitachi Chemical Business Overview

6.10.3 Hitachi Chemical Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Hitachi Chemical Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Hitachi Chemical Key News

6.11 ATE

6.11.1 ATE Corporate Summary

6.11.2 ATE Brake Pads Business Overview

6.11.3 ATE Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 ATE Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.11.5 ATE Key News

6.12 BREMBO

6.12.1 BREMBO Corporate Summary

6.12.2 BREMBO Brake Pads Business Overview

6.12.3 BREMBO Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 BREMBO Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.12.5 BREMBO Key News

6.13 ADVICS

6.13.1 ADVICS Corporate Summary

6.13.2 ADVICS Brake Pads Business Overview

6.13.3 ADVICS Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 ADVICS Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.13.5 ADVICS Key News

6.14 Acdelco

6.14.1 Acdelco Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Acdelco Brake Pads Business Overview

6.14.3 Acdelco Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Acdelco Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Acdelco Key News

6.15 Brake Parts Inc

6.15.1 Brake Parts Inc Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Brake Parts Inc Brake Pads Business Overview

6.15.3 Brake Parts Inc Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Brake Parts Inc Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Brake Parts Inc Key News

6.16 ICER

6.16.1 ICER Corporate Summary

6.16.2 ICER Brake Pads Business Overview

6.16.3 ICER Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 ICER Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.16.5 ICER Key News

6.17 Fras-le

6.17.1 Fras-le Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Fras-le Brake Pads Business Overview

6.17.3 Fras-le Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Fras-le Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Fras-le Key News

6.18 EBC Brakes

6.18.1 EBC Brakes Corporate Summary

6.18.2 EBC Brakes Brake Pads Business Overview

6.18.3 EBC Brakes Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 EBC Brakes Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.18.5 EBC Brakes Key News

6.19 ABS Friction

6.19.1 ABS Friction Corporate Summary

6.19.2 ABS Friction Brake Pads Business Overview

6.19.3 ABS Friction Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 ABS Friction Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.19.5 ABS Friction Key News

6.20 Shandong Gold Phoenix

6.20.1 Shandong Gold Phoenix Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Shandong Gold Phoenix Brake Pads Business Overview

6.20.3 Shandong Gold Phoenix Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Shandong Gold Phoenix Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Shandong Gold Phoenix Key News

6.21 Shangdong xinyi

6.21.1 Shangdong xinyi Corporate Summary

6.21.2 Shangdong xinyi Brake Pads Business Overview

6.21.3 Shangdong xinyi Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.21.4 Shangdong xinyi Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.21.5 Shangdong xinyi Key News

6.22 SAL-FER

6.22.1 SAL-FER Corporate Summary

6.22.2 SAL-FER Brake Pads Business Overview

6.22.3 SAL-FER Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.22.4 SAL-FER Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.22.5 SAL-FER Key News

6.23 Hunan BoYun

6.23.1 Hunan BoYun Corporate Summary

6.23.2 Hunan BoYun Brake Pads Business Overview

6.23.3 Hunan BoYun Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.23.4 Hunan BoYun Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.23.5 Hunan BoYun Key News

6.24 Double Link

6.24.1 Double Link Corporate Summary

6.24.2 Double Link Brake Pads Business Overview

6.24.3 Double Link Brake Pads Major Product Offerings

6.24.4 Double Link Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.24.5 Double Link Key News

7 Brake Pads Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Brake Pads Production Capacity and Value in UK, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 UK Brake Pads Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 UK Brake Pads Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 UK Brake Pads Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Brake Pads Manufacturers in UK

7.2.1 UK Key Local Brake Pads Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 UK Key Local Brake Pads Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 UK Key Local Brake Pads Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Brake Pads Production Sold in UK and Sold Other Than UK by Manufacturers

7.3 Brake Pads Export and Import in UK

7.3.1 UK Brake Pads Export Market

7.3.2 UK Brake Pads Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for UK Brake Pads Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Brake Pads Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Brake Pads Distributors and Sales Agents in UK

10 Conclusion

