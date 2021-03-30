Car Wax Market in Indonesia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Car wax is a waxy substance that is rubbed onto a vehicle’s exterior. It is then allowed to dry before being wiped off, creating a protective layer for the vehicle’s paint and clear coat. Car wax is usually made from a mixture of carnauba wax and other natural waxes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Wax in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Car Wax Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Car Wax Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Indonesia Car Wax Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Car Wax Market 2019 (%)

The global Car Wax market was valued at 377.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 442.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. While the Car Wax market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Car Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Car Wax production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Car Wax Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Indonesia Car Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Natural Waxes

Synthetic Waxes

Indonesia Car Wax Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Indonesia Car Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Paste Waxes

Liquid Waxes

Spray Waxes

Colored Waxes

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Car Wax Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Car Wax Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Car Wax Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Indonesia Car Wax Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Turtle Wax

3M

Henkel

SONAX

Northern Labs

Malco Products

Mother’s

Bullsone

Prestone

Darent Wax

Biaobang

Chief

Tetrosyl (CarPlan)

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Car Wax Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Car Wax Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Car Wax Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Car Wax Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Car Wax Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Car Wax Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Car Wax Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Car Wax Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Car Wax Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Car Wax Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Car Wax Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Car Wax Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Car Wax Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Car Wax Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Car Wax Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Car Wax Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Car Wax Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Natural Waxes

4.1.3 Synthetic Waxes

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Car Wax Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Car Wax Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Car Wax Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Car Wax Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Car Wax Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Car Wax Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Car Wax Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Car Wax Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Car Wax Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Car Wax Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Paste Waxes

5.1.3 Liquid Waxes

5.1.4 Spray Waxes

5.1.5 Colored Waxes

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Car Wax Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Car Wax Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Car Wax Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Car Wax Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Car Wax Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Car Wax Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Car Wax Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Car Wax Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Car Wax Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Turtle Wax

6.1.1 Turtle Wax Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Turtle Wax Business Overview

6.1.3 Turtle Wax Car Wax Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Turtle Wax Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Turtle Wax Key News

6.2 3M

6.2.1 3M Corporate Summary

6.2.2 3M Business Overview

6.2.3 3M Car Wax Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 3M Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 3M Key News

6.3 Henkel

6.3.1 Henkel Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Henkel Business Overview

6.3.3 Henkel Car Wax Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Henkel Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Henkel Key News

6.4 SONAX

6.4.1 SONAX Corporate Summary

6.4.2 SONAX Business Overview

6.4.3 SONAX Car Wax Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 SONAX Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 SONAX Key News

6.5 Northern Labs

6.5.1 Northern Labs Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Northern Labs Business Overview

6.5.3 Northern Labs Car Wax Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Northern Labs Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Northern Labs Key News

6.6 Malco Products

6.6.1 Malco Products Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Malco Products Business Overview

6.6.3 Malco Products Car Wax Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Malco Products Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Malco Products Key News

6.7 Mother’s

6.6.1 Mother’s Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Mother’s Business Overview

6.6.3 Mother’s Car Wax Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Mother’s Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Mother’s Key News

6.8 Bullsone

6.8.1 Bullsone Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Bullsone Business Overview

6.8.3 Bullsone Car Wax Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Bullsone Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Bullsone Key News

6.9 Prestone

6.9.1 Prestone Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Prestone Business Overview

6.9.3 Prestone Car Wax Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Prestone Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Prestone Key News

6.10 Darent Wax

6.10.1 Darent Wax Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Darent Wax Business Overview

6.10.3 Darent Wax Car Wax Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Darent Wax Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Darent Wax Key News

6.11 Biaobang

6.11.1 Biaobang Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Biaobang Car Wax Business Overview

6.11.3 Biaobang Car Wax Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Biaobang Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Biaobang Key News

6.12 Chief

6.12.1 Chief Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Chief Car Wax Business Overview

6.12.3 Chief Car Wax Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Chief Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Chief Key News

6.13 Tetrosyl (CarPlan)

6.13.1 Tetrosyl (CarPlan) Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Tetrosyl (CarPlan) Car Wax Business Overview

6.13.3 Tetrosyl (CarPlan) Car Wax Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Tetrosyl (CarPlan) Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Tetrosyl (CarPlan) Key News

6.14 SOFT99

6.14.1 SOFT99 Corporate Summary

6.14.2 SOFT99 Car Wax Business Overview

6.14.3 SOFT99 Car Wax Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 SOFT99 Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 SOFT99 Key News

7 Car Wax Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Car Wax Production Capacity and Value in Indonesia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Indonesia Car Wax Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Indonesia Car Wax Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Indonesia Car Wax Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Car Wax Manufacturers in Indonesia

7.2.1 Indonesia Key Local Car Wax Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Indonesia Key Local Car Wax Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Indonesia Key Local Car Wax Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Car Wax Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

7.3 Car Wax Export and Import in Indonesia

7.3.1 Indonesia Car Wax Export Market

7.3.2 Indonesia Car Wax Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Indonesia Car Wax Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Car Wax Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Car Wax Distributors and Sales Agents in Indonesia

10 Conclusion

