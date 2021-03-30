Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market in France

Cosmetics are not allowed to have drug effects. So in cosmetics, the term “active ingredient” is a marketing term for an ingredient that people believe has some effect but is not legally allowed to. For example, some marketers say Vitamin C is an active ingredient for skin lightening.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetic Active Ingredient in France, including the following market information:

France Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)

France Cosmetic Active Ingredient Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)

Top Five Competitors in France Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market 2019 (%)

The global Cosmetic Active Ingredient market was valued at 4139.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4885.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. While the Cosmetic Active Ingredient market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cosmetic Active Ingredient manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cosmetic Active Ingredient production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)

France Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Moisturizers

Anti-ageing

Exfoliators

Antimicrobial

UV Filters

Skin-Lightening Agent

Others

France Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)

France Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Total France Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

BASF

Clariant

Evonik

DSM

Dow

Symrise

Croda

Seppic

Ashland

Solvay

Gattefosse

Eastman

Nouryon (AkzoNobel)

Elementis

Lubrizol

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

