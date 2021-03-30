All news

D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Market in US – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

D-(+)-Threitol is a four-carbon sugar alcohol with the molecular formula C4H10O4. It is primarily used as an intermediate in the chemical synthesis of other compounds. It is the diastereomer of erythritol.

This report contains market size and forecasts of D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) in US, including the following market information:
US D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
US D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in US D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Market 2019 (%)
The global D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:
US D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
US D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Content≥99%
Content＜99%

US D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
US D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Cosmetic Industry
Chemical Industry
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total US D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Mitsubishi Chemical
Biosynth
Shenyang Gold Jyouki

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Overall Market Size
2.1 US D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Companies
3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 D-(+)-Threitol (CAS 2418-52-2) Companies

…continued

