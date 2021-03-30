All news

Gear Hobbing Machine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Gear hobbing machine is a type of machine tool for cutting gear teeth in gear blanks or for cutting worm, spur, or helical gears. Gear hobbing machine is also usually known as hobber.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gear Hobbing Machine in US, including the following market information:
US Gear Hobbing Machine Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Gear Hobbing Machine Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)
US Gear Hobbing Machine Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)
Top Five Competitors in US Gear Hobbing Machine Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Gear Hobbing Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Gear Hobbing Machine production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Gear Hobbing Machine Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)
US Gear Hobbing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Vertical Gear Hobbing Machine
Horizontal Gear Hobbing Machine

US Gear Hobbing Machine Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)
US Gear Hobbing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Automobile Industry
Engineering Machinery Industry
Aerospace Industry

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Gear Hobbing Machine Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Gear Hobbing Machine Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Gear Hobbing Machine Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)
Total US Gear Hobbing Machine Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Liebherr
CHMTI
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
EMAG
Yingkou Guanhua
HAMAI Company
Bourn & Koch
FFG Werke
Premier
Nanjing No.2
Aeromech Technologies
OLI
LUREN

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gear Hobbing Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Gear Hobbing Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Gear Hobbing Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 US Gear Hobbing Machine Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Gear Hobbing Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Gear Hobbing Machine Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gear Hobbing Machine Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US Gear Hobbing Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US Gear Hobbing Machine Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US Gear Hobbing Machine Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US Gear Hobbing Machine Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gear Hobbing Machine Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers Gear Hobbing Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gear Hobbing Machine Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Gear Hobbing Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gear Hobbing Machine Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – US Gear Hobbing Machine Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Vertical Gear Hobbing Machine
4.1.3 Horizontal Gear Hobbing Machine
4.2 By Type – US Gear Hobbing Machine Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – US Gear Hobbing Machine Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – US Gear Hobbing Machine Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – US Gear Hobbing Machine Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – US Gear Hobbing Machine Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – US Gear Hobbing Machine Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – US Gear Hobbing Machine Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – US Gear Hobbing Machine Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – US Gear Hobbing Machine Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – US Gear Hobbing Machine Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Automobile Industry
5.1.3 Engineering Machinery Industry
5.1.4 Aerospace Industry
5.2 By Application – US Gear Hobbing Machine Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – US Gear Hobbing Machine Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – US Gear Hobbing Machine Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – US Gear Hobbing Machine Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – US Gear Hobbing Machine Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – US Gear Hobbing Machine Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – US Gear Hobbing Machine Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – US Gear Hobbing Machine Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – US Gear Hobbing Machine Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

..…continued.

