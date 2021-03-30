All news

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Research Report 2020-2026

Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Grass Turf in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Artificial Grass Turf Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Artificial Grass Turf Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m.)
Japan Artificial Grass Turf Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m.)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Artificial Grass Turf Market 2019 (%)
The global Artificial Grass Turf market was valued at 2504.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3399.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. While the Artificial Grass Turf market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Grass Turf manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Artificial Grass Turf production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Artificial Grass Turf Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m.)
Japan Artificial Grass Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type
Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

 

Japan Artificial Grass Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Contact Sports
Leisure
Landscaping
Non-contact Sports
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sq.m.)
Total Japan Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Ten Cate
Shaw Sports Turf
FieldTurf ( Tarkett)
CoCreation Grass
Polytan GmbH
Domo Sports Grass
ACT Global Sports
SIS Pitches
Limonta Sport
Edel Grass B.V.
Unisport-Saltex Oy

TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Grass Turf Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Artificial Grass Turf Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

…………………….Continued

 

