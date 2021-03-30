All news

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Research Report 2020-2026

Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Grass Turf in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Artificial Grass Turf Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea Artificial Grass Turf Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m.)
South Korea Artificial Grass Turf Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m.)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Artificial Grass Turf Market 2019 (%)

 

The global Artificial Grass Turf market was valued at 2504.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3399.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. While the Artificial Grass Turf market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Grass Turf manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Artificial Grass Turf production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Artificial Grass Turf Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m.)
South Korea Artificial Grass Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type
Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

South Korea Artificial Grass Turf Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m.)
South Korea Artificial Grass Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Contact Sports
Leisure
Landscaping
Non-contact Sports
Others

 

TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Grass Turf Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 South Korea Artificial Grass Turf Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

