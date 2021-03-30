Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Research Report 2020-2026

Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Grass Turf in China, including the following market information:

China Artificial Grass Turf Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Artificial Grass Turf Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m.)

China Artificial Grass Turf Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m.)

Top Five Competitors in China Artificial Grass Turf Market 2019 (%)

The global Artificial Grass Turf market was valued at 2504.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3399.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. While the Artificial Grass Turf market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mobile-food-vehicles-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-19

suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Artificial Grass Turf production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Artificial Grass Turf Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m.)

China Artificial Grass Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-world-foot-insoles-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-16

China Artificial Grass Turf Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m.)

China Artificial Grass Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dance-sneakers-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for-2021-2021-03-13

Total Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sq.m.)

Total China Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Artificial Grass Turf Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Artificial Grass Turf Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats……………………….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105