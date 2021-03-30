All news

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Research Report 2020-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Research Report 2020-2026

Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Grass Turf in China, including the following market information:
China Artificial Grass Turf Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Artificial Grass Turf Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m.)
China Artificial Grass Turf Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m.)
Top Five Competitors in China Artificial Grass Turf Market 2019 (%)
The global Artificial Grass Turf market was valued at 2504.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3399.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. While the Artificial Grass Turf market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed

 

 Also Read :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mobile-food-vehicles-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-19

suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Artificial Grass Turf production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Artificial Grass Turf Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m.)
China Artificial Grass Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type
Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

 

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-world-foot-insoles-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-16

China Artificial Grass Turf Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m.)
China Artificial Grass Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Contact Sports
Leisure
Landscaping
Non-contact Sports
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dance-sneakers-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for-2021-2021-03-13

Total Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sq.m.)
Total China Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Ten Cate
Shaw Sports Turf
FieldTurf ( Tarkett)
CoCreation Grass
Polytan GmbH
Domo Sports Grass
ACT Global Sports
SIS Pitches
Limonta Sport

TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Grass Turf Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Artificial Grass Turf Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats……………………….Continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :
[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Global Flexible Epoxy Resin Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

marketresearchfuture

Global Flexible Epoxy Resin Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Flexible Epoxy Resin industry. The key insights of the report: 1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Flexible Epoxy Resin manufacturers and is […]
All news

Wastewater Diffused Aerator Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe | Explored in Latest Research

mangesh

The latest research on Wastewater Diffused Aerator Market concisely segments the industry based on types, applications, end-use industries, key regions, and competitive landscape. Also, the report provides a detailed evaluation of the gross profit, market share, sales volume, revenue structure, growth rate, and the financial position of the major market players. The scope of development […]
All news

Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Industry Market 2021 Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment By 2027:BIOMET, AAP IMPLANTATE AG, BAUSCH AND LOMB INCORPORATED, EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION, LIFENET HEALTH, COOK GROUP, SMITH & NEPHEW

anita_adroit

This elaborate research report on global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics market, composed and compiled by Orbis Pharma Reports encompasses elaborate SWOT and PESTEL analysis derivatives to imbibe exact pulse of the market, which is integral for future ready investment decisions. The report is a highly dependable, unbiased reference documentation that lends ample clarity upon market […]