Global Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The lead-acid battery is a rechargeable battery technology available in the market, which is generally used in numerous applications such as motive, automotive, and stationary applications. These batteries are utilized in automotive applications majorly due to their cranking property, which provides the power within a short span.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Lead Acid Battery in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Lead Acid Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automotive Lead Acid Battery production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
VRLA Battery
Flooded Battery
Other Battery

Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Automotive
Bikes and motorbikes
Forklifts / trucks
Utilities
Construction
Telco
Marine
UPS
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)
Total Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Johnson controls
Tianneng Power
GS Yuasa
Chaowei Power
Exide Technologies
Leoch
Camel
Narada Power
Enersys
Fengfan
Amara Raja
Sebang
AtlasBX
Furukawa
Sacred Sun Power
Hitachi Chemical
Hoppecke Batterien
Shoto
Banner
AC Delco
Trojan
Fujian Quanzhou Dahua
Coslight Technology
Nipress
Crown Battery Corporation
First National Battery
Yokohama Batteries
Midac
C&D Technologies

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Lead Acid Battery Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Lead Acid Battery Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Automotive Lead Acid Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Lead Acid Battery Players in Vietnam
3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Automotive Lead Acid Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Lead Acid Battery Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 VRLA Battery
4.1.3 Flooded Battery
4.1.4 Other Battery
4.2 By Type – Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Automotive
5.1.3 Bikes and motorbikes
5.1.4 Forklifts / trucks
5.1.5 Utilities
5.1.6 Construction
5.1.7 Telco
5.1.8 Marine
5.1.9 UPS
5.1.10 Other
5.2 By Application – Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Vietnam Automotive Lead Acid Battery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Johnson controls
6.1.1 Johnson controls Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Johnson controls Business Overview
6.1.3 Johnson controls Automotive Lead Acid Battery Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Johnson controls Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Johnson controls Key News
6.2 Tianneng Power
6.2.1 Tianneng Power Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Tianneng Power Business Overview
6.2.3 Tianneng Power Automotive Lead Acid Battery Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Tianneng Power Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Tianneng Power Key News
6.3 GS Yuasa
6.3.1 GS Yuasa Corporate Summary

…continued

