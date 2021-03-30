All news

Global Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The lead-acid battery is a rechargeable battery technology available in the market, which is generally used in numerous applications such as motive, automotive, and stationary applications. These batteries are utilized in automotive applications majorly due to their cranking property, which provides the power within a short span.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Lead Acid Battery in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Top Five Competitors in Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Lead Acid Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automotive Lead Acid Battery production and consumption in Italy
Total Market by Segment:
Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
VRLA Battery
Flooded Battery
Other Battery

Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Automotive
Bikes and motorbikes
Forklifts / trucks
Utilities
Construction
Telco
Marine
UPS
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)
Total Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Johnson controls
Tianneng Power
GS Yuasa
Chaowei Power
Exide Technologies
Leoch
Camel
Narada Power
Enersys
Fengfan
Amara Raja
Sebang
AtlasBX
Furukawa
Sacred Sun Power
Hitachi Chemical
Hoppecke Batterien
Shoto
Banner
AC Delco
Trojan
Fujian Quanzhou Dahua
Coslight Technology
Nipress
Crown Battery Corporation
First National Battery
Yokohama Batteries
Midac
C&D Technologies

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Lead Acid Battery Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Lead Acid Battery Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Italy Manufacturers Automotive Lead Acid Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Lead Acid Battery Players in Italy
3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Automotive Lead Acid Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Lead Acid Battery Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 VRLA Battery
4.1.3 Flooded Battery
4.1.4 Other Battery
4.2 By Type – Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Automotive
5.1.3 Bikes and motorbikes
5.1.4 Forklifts / trucks
5.1.5 Utilities
5.1.6 Construction
5.1.7 Telco
5.1.8 Marine
5.1.9 UPS
5.1.10 Other
5.2 By Application – Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Italy Automotive Lead Acid Battery Revenue, 2021-2026

…continued

